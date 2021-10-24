Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Hlalo takes a swipe at Mwonzora, MDC-T

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
Former Bulawayo senator, Matson Hlalo has distanced himself from the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T, saying he will never join the party.

Hlalo, a former Bulawayo councillor, was responding to a social media post by an MDC-T member who claimed that he was part of the Mwonzora group.

"Me and Mwonzora are like oil and water," Hlalo said.

"We do not mix at all. The last time when I had contact with him was several years ago when he caused my expulsion from Parliament.

"Mwonzora made sure that the letter of expulsion was hidden from me so that I could not challenge the purported reasons for my dismissal from the party which eventually led to my expulsion from Parliament."

Hlalo was recalled from Parliament in 2015 when Mwonzora was secretary general of the MDC-T.

He was accused of defying late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai after he challenged the election of Gift Banda as provincial chairperson of the party in court.

Bulawayo MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza said Mwonzora's group was desperate, hence the habit of claiming that people who had nothing to do with the party were its members.

"This is not the first time that the MDC-T has claimed membership to people who are not their members," Chirowodza said.

"We are not surprised by this command membership, which the party is trying to borrow from their colleagues Zanu-PF."

MDC-T and MDC Alliance are locked in a raging war over the party name and legitimacy issues.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

ZDERA framed to harm Zimbabwe

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF supporters to gear for 2023 elections

21 mins ago | 19 Views

US govt dismisses UN call for removal of sanctions in Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 84 Views

Zanu-PF chefs party in sea of poverty

22 mins ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF can't celebrate violation of rule of law

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for stronger candidates

23 mins ago | 54 Views

Zanla fighter's daughter now top medical officer in US

30 mins ago | 81 Views

Storm over Nkayi trainee nurses recruitment

30 mins ago | 69 Views

G40 ghost haunts warring Zanu-PF

31 mins ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF terror leaves opposition on the edge

31 mins ago | 33 Views

Beitbridge border situation back to normal

32 mins ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' targets Mnangagwa

32 mins ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwean exiles panic over SA permits

32 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's education system is outdated

34 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean to head AfDB's South Sudan operations

39 mins ago | 43 Views

Worthless Zimdollar notes clog banks

40 mins ago | 58 Views

Inflation charge unsettles monetary authorities

43 mins ago | 31 Views

Two homes burn in love triangle bust-up

44 mins ago | 52 Views

Prophetess arrested over abortion

44 mins ago | 26 Views

'New lover bewitched my husband!'

44 mins ago | 41 Views

Students in kidnap drama

45 mins ago | 36 Views

Covid-19 cases drop by 47%

45 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo passport office renovations to start

45 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa claims that economy is Zanu-PF's top priority

45 mins ago | 7 Views

FC Platinum end Bosso title defence hopes

46 mins ago | 20 Views

Ngezi pluck Chicken Inn out of Chibuku Cup

46 mins ago | 12 Views

Sanctions cost Zimbabwe over US$42 billion in revenue

47 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo doctor makes historic return home

47 mins ago | 50 Views

Fuel to be sold in Z$

48 mins ago | 26 Views

Businesses told to comply with bank rate

48 mins ago | 11 Views

Dozens arrested in bar raids

48 mins ago | 17 Views

Police stop stands demo

48 mins ago | 21 Views

Facebook changes its name

49 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa off to the UK

49 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF membership reaches 3,6 million

50 mins ago | 21 Views

RBZ moves in to defend currency

50 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa confirmed as 2023 presidential candidate

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimra urges motorists to regularise clearances

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe govt spends $4bn on road rehab

51 mins ago | 12 Views

Local bus assembly begins

51 mins ago | 26 Views

Businessman loses groceries to buglers

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chiweshe man kills self over US$10 debt

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mistakes to avoid when playing online slots

16 hrs ago | 159 Views

Sports betting around the world

17 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bid to stop Zapu elective congress fails

17 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for armed robbery

17 hrs ago | 1030 Views

I am not an ex-dissident, says Ex-ZPRA combatant

17 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Online Slots - The most popular casino games to date

17 hrs ago | 19 Views

Free Spins - A way of having fun and winning real money

18 hrs ago | 42 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days