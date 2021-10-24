New Covid-19 infections in schools decline

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CABINET this week announced that the number of new Covid-19 infections among learners in schools continues to decrease.The travel of boarders during the term exeat, as well as general non-compliance with standard operating procedures for the prevention and management of Covid-19 and other influenza-like illnesses, has contributed to outbreaks in schools."It has been observed that some private schools are not fully observing the provisions of the Education Act as evidenced by the continued practice of allowing parents to withdraw boarders from school for exeat weekend or for half-term school breaks during the pandemic, and that enforcement of the Public Health Act on such unsanctioned movement of learners during the pandemic will be evoked and strengthened," the post-cabinet briefing reads.As at 25 October 2021, the country's cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 132 688 with 127 433 recoveries and 4673 deaths.The recovery rate was 96% with 582 active cases reported. A total of 303 cases were reported as compared to the 572 the previous week, showing a 47% decrease in cases."This is an indication that the national response efforts continue to bear positive results in containing the pandemic," the briefing reads.Regarding the national vaccination programme, as at 22 October 2021, a total of 3 275 033 first doses had been administered, while 2 545 717 people had received their second dose."Cabinet also noted the need to ramp up vaccination to attain the national herd immunity by year-end as targeted."To this end, a programme of activities and schedule is being compiled in consultation with all relevant stakeholders."The government urges all citizens and urges all citizens who are yet to be inoculated to present themselves for vaccination," the briefing reads.Previously, schools in the Midlands battled Covid-19 infections after an outbreak in Mberengwa district, which sent students and parents into panic mode.The government intervened and carried out Covid-19 tests at the affected schools, including Masase, Mnene, Chegato and Musume, before isolating pupils who tested positive.