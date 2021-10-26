Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa arrives in Glasgow

by Staff writer
23 mins ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has arrived in Glasgow, Scotland, for the key COP26 deliberations.

He touched down at the Glasgow Prestwick Airport at exactly 2230 hours, Zimbabwe time.

President Mnangagwa touches down at Prestwick Airport in Glasgow, Scotland.

The President was welcomed by two British officials and Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu and Zimbabwe Ambassador to the United Kingdom Colonel (Retired) Christian Katsande.

President Mnangagwa arrives at Prestwick Airport in Glasgow, Scotland.

The President was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava, and Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.

A Council of Elders that includes Father Fidelis Mukonori, Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe and Bishop Trevor Manhanga, is part of his delegation.

President Mnangagwa will take advantage of the COP26 to deepen relations with countries that were previously hostile to Harare.

The President speaks to Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu at Prestwick Airport in Glasgow, Scotland last night.

He is expected to engage leaders such as United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one-on-one meetings.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

The invention and revolutionary stand of the hubble space telescope

29 mins ago | 11 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo elected new Zapu President

35 mins ago | 122 Views

Man assaults wife after coming from beer drink

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Fake prophets jailed

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Media reforms a key to free & fair elections

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

2022 National Budget Expectations

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

COP 26 Opens in Glasgow

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Brown Engineering workers down tools

5 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Midnight thieves caught driving away 67 goats

6 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Battling Anxiety? Here are some expert-approved tips to overcome it

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'We have already won'

11 hrs ago | 2971 Views

Zanu-PF conference a Mnangagwa bootlicking contest

11 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Manama Hospital refurbishment commences

11 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chiefs not bound by Constitution, claims Charumbira

11 hrs ago | 1011 Views

ZSE gains US$287bn

11 hrs ago | 463 Views

Matebeleland South villagers' water woes mount

11 hrs ago | 331 Views

Teachers seek legal recourse over withheld salaries

11 hrs ago | 682 Views

Mnangagwa to wow business tycoons in UK

11 hrs ago | 491 Views

Banks lobby for tax regime revamp

11 hrs ago | 286 Views

Booze, partying for Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF in Glasgow

11 hrs ago | 1180 Views

'Engage political reforms and abandon sanctions rhetoric' UN rebuke Mnangagwa - no time for diplomatic niceties

18 hrs ago | 1911 Views

'Zanu PF has no policy of beating up people' - Both Zanu PF and MDC denials are now no.1 impediment to free elections

18 hrs ago | 469 Views

Never imagined Zimbabwe ruling elite would be so euphoric about visiting former colonial master!

18 hrs ago | 996 Views

ZANLA/ZANU did not liberate Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 853 Views

New Zapu SG, a real Political Testosterone

18 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Marry Chiwenga: tell us how Mnangagwa used you to eliminate Chiwenga: we help if we know facts nor riddles

19 hrs ago | 2410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days