US voices concern over political violence in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The United States says it is concerned by outbreaks of politically-motivated violence as Zimbabwe gears for elections in 2023.

The MDC Alliance accused Zanu-PF shock troops of targeting its leader Nelson Chamisa and his supporters when he visited Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Manicaland over the last two weeks.

"We are very concerned about reports of rising political violence in multiple provinces," the United States embassy in Harare said in a tweeted statement.

"As Zimbabwe prepares for the 2023 elections, we urge all parties to refrain from acts of violence. Votes are won by ideas, not intimidation."

Source - zimlive

