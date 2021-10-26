Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman loses US$20 000 to robbers

by Staff reporter
Five armed robbers attacked a 32-year-old woman after blocking her Toyota Hiace along the Harare-Mutare Highway and robbed her of US$20 000 cash and a cellphone.

The attack occurred early last Thursday morning, 15 minutes after midnight, when the victim was travelling alone.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the attack occurred about 105km from Harare when an unregistered Honda Fit vehicle blocked her way.

After she was forced to stop, the robbers jumped out of their vehicle, robbed the woman at gunpoint and disappeared.

Police are investigating another robbery case where a 44-year-old man was robbed of US$1 950 cash by four unidentified suspects along the Harare-Bulawayo Road last Wednesday after the man accepted a lift at the Exhibition Park near the city centre from the gang that was travelling in an unregistered Toyota Corolla.

In a third robbery, three suspects attacked a 24-year-old man before stealing a cellphone, K500, US$35 and a bank card on Tuesday last week near Sunningdale Trust, Chinhoyi, along Harare-Chirundu highway.

"The complainant was offered a lift to Chirundu by the suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Fortuner vehicle," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police are also appealing for information in connection with a case of robbery on Monday last week at around 10pm when Luckson Hatinz alias "Kedha" and his six accomplices robbed Josphat Moyo (39) of his silver Toyota Allex (AEE 8979), an Itel smart phone with a NetOne line and US$165 cash at Vegas Bar, Ingezi, Kadoma.

The robbers approached the complainant who had entered the bar to buy some beer, attacked him and went on to steal his property.

The suspects are still at large and the stolen property is yet to be recovered.

Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (024)2703631/ WhatsApp 071 280 0197 or any police station.

Meanwhile, police in Gwanda have arrested Sipho Moyo (21) for theft of a firearm following a tip off that he was seen at Mapani Business centre with the weapon.

The suspect stole a CZ 19mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds at a homestead along Eighth Avenue, Gwanda last Thursday.

The firearm, which is registered under ZETDC, Gwanda, was recovered with an empty magazine. Investigations are underway.

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days