More anti-sanctions marches staged in UK

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom have been staging marches in solidarity with President Mnangagwa, and demanding the unconditional removal of illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the West.The removals of hurtful sanctions will allow Zimbabwe to meaningfully play a part in reducing emissions, which are causing global warming, with adverse impacts on global economies.On Sunday, a solidarity march was held in Edinburgh, Scotland, ahead of the President's arrival as a sign of warmly welcoming him.Yesterday, more solidarity marches took place near the venue of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow.Another march is scheduled for today, in Edinburgh, immediately after President Mnangagwa's address.A gala that will see Zimbabweans based here meeting people in politics and businesspeople is also scheduled for today.One of the participants at yesterday's march, Cde Kudzai Makuku who is a Zanu-PF Youth League member, said it was critical that they staged the marches given the diplomatic breakthrough that has seen a Zimbabwean leader visiting Britain for the first time in 25 years."The President has done a lot of commendable progress since coming into office. Strides have been made especially in economic and political reforms."For instance, regards fighting climate change, President Mnangagwa plants trees wherever he goes, and the Second Republic has also put conditions on the importation of second hand motor vehicles that are over 10-years-old from the date of manufacture while he also launched the National Environment Cleaning Day, that is done every first Friday to clean the environment," said Cde Makuku.Cde Makuku said it was important for all Zimbabweans to tune in today as the President makes his address to COP26.He criticised other citizens who claim to hold the keys for Zimbabwe's success, adding that President Mnangagwa has the master key as demonstrated by the massive positive attention he is attracting."I know there are some Zimbabweans who are not happy that the President has been invited to the UK. It is their fault because Zimbabwe will continue to move forward," he said.African Forum Scotland chairman for the SADC region, Mr Marshal Gore said his organisation the special invitation extended to President Mnangagwa was an excellent testimony to the success of the New Dispensation and the progress the Zimbabwe government has made under its engagement and reengagement agenda."The fact that this is the first time a Zimbabwean President is visiting the UK in 27 years says a lot about the progress we have made in the last 3 years in building bridges with the International community and repairing wounded diplomatic ties with our former friends.""In my view, the President's creative diplomacy and genuine devotion to embracing democracy have broken the barriers with the British Government."This is the beginning of a new era of cooperation between Zimbabwe and Britain. Both countries will derive mutual benefits from strong diplomatic ties moving forward," said Mr Gore.Other marchers said Zimbabwe was a friendly nation, a development that should be reciprocated through the removal of the illegal sanctions that were also condemned by UN Rapportuer, Professor Alena Douhan recently.