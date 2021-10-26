Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Saints hold two-day trials

by Staff reporter
ZIMBABWE Saints FC are set to hold two-day trials from tomorrow at Induba grounds in Pelandaba as they continue with preparations for the Southern Region Division One League in the new season.

Saints, who were formed in 1931, five years after the establishment of Highlanders, are on a revival path after hovering on the brink of extinction for the past six years.

"We are inviting players to come for our two-day trials at Induba Primary School grounds. Our focus will be on players under the age of 23. We are not closing the door on those that are above the age limit, but our argument is that a player over 23 should really be exceptional," said team manager Godfrey Paradza.

"Successful players will be drafted into the squad as we continue with our road to reviving this club. We are only considering vaccinated players for this exercise," he said.

The Saints technical team is led by Amini Soma-Phiri, who is assisted by Philani Mabhena.

Saints have to contend with the likes of Talen Vision and former Premiership side Hwange, who are both serious contenders for the Division One League title.

Chikwata were relegated from PSL football in 2011 and after that the club almost went defunct.

Saints board of trustees chairman Vincent Pamire has been leading the drive to revive the once mighty Chikwata.

Other trustees are Cliff Manugwe (secretary), Ernest Tekere and Elisha Bere.

Businessman Felix Dzumbunu, a former club chairman, has been appointed to lead the club's interim executive.

A group of Saints members led by renowned coaching instructor Gibson Homela tried to revive the club in 2017 and held trials for Under-12s, 14s, 16s and 18s at their clubhouse in Queens Park East.

Homela was being assisted by another club legend Paradza in identifying talent to anchor the club's revival anchored on youth development.

Source - The Chronicle

