Bev puts on five-star performance in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
EROTIC dancer Beverly Sibanda put on quite a show in Bulawayo when she performed at Palace Hotel.

The dancer who performed in the city for the first time this year following the suspension of shows pulled off an energetic two and half hour performance with the assistance of her Sexy Angels Crew made up of female and male dancers.

It was a special show as revellers also got an opportunity to dance with her.

In an interview on the sidelines of the show, Bev said she will soon be frequenting the city like she used to as she loves the city's revellers.

"It's always great to perform in Bulawayo. In the 10 years that I've performed here, I've been received well and really felt the love from the crowds.

"Being away from such large crowds is something that I missed dearly and hope the festive season will be great," she said.

The Covid-19 pandemic affected artistes' livelihood and Bev was not spared. She said following the suspension of shows, she decided to focus on her cosmetics business while getting bookings at private events.

"As an artiste who's seen the ups and downs of the arts industry, I've managed to learn to have side hustles and also dedicate my time to the business.

"I'm glad as my cosmetics business is doing very well," said Bev.

She went on to clear the air following reports that her marriage with United Kingdom-based Chambuka Mufudzi was on the rocks.

The controversial musician set social media abuzz earlier this year through a Facebook post insinuating that her husband was involved in extra marital affairs.

"Every marriage has its bad and good days. All I can say is that everything is well between my husband and I as love conquers all."

Palace hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said following the resumption of shows, they are planning on hosting shows almost every weekend with more big artistes set to perform.

"Following Bev's show, we realised that people are in need of entertainment so we're now in talks with big artistes to ensure that we host at least a show every day.

"Our ultimate goal is to play a part in reviving the financial stability of artistes who as nightclub owners also help us in growing our brands," said Gandiwa.
Source - The Chronicle

