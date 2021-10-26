Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Praying man kills wife, two children

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Gweru man this afternoon fell into a trance while praying with his family grabbed an axe before chopping to death his wife and two children.

The other child escaped the chop and was saved by neighbours.

Witnesses to the shocking incident which occurred in Woodlands suburb said the man, Leo Kanyimo, an ardent Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) follower was praying in his house together with the family when he suddenly turned violent.

"We knew him as a prayerful man and yesterday he said they were fasting and praying for one of their children whom he said was possessed by some evil spirits.

" As they were praying in their house, we suddenly heard some screams and when we dashed to the scene, we realised that he was axing his family," said a neighbour, Mr Charles Ngazi.

When The Herald visited the scene at around 4 pm, three bodies of the mother and her two children were lying on the bed and floor.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said they were still attending the scene.

Source - theherald

