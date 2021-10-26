Senior teachers resist CALA

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SOME senior teachers are reportedly resisting the implementation of the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA).This was revealed by the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Edgar Moyo on Monday. He was speaking on the side-lines of a handover ceremony of laptops donated by the Postal and Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe to Silozwe Secondary school in Matobo District.Deputy Minister Moyo said CALA was here to stay."There are people who are saying let us postpone it, but we cannot postpone it. There is no perfect time to start anything. We are saying let's start it and as we go on, we shall be improving it."What we have seen and what we have been experiencing is that our children are very excited about it. Some of our younger teachers are especially excited about it. However, in some cases the older ones are resistant to change and are having misgivings here and there," said Deputy Minister Moyo.He said under CALA, writing examinations was not compulsory and if someone feels that they are not ready to sit for them they can do so the following year.Deputy Minister Moyo said this new curriculum tests children for competence, not remembrance."It is unfair for children to take them into an exam room for one and a half hours and judge them whether they have passed or failed. We are saying let's not just test remembering, but doing what they can do," said Deputy Minister Moyo."With the advent of the new curriculum which is based on competence we had to remodel our assessment model, which saw us complementing the already existing examination-based system, which will include the formative aspect which is the continuous assessment."When children are in school, they are continually being assessed so we are saying that is being structured and standardised so that we can capture students as they progress in their learning period so that those marks of continuous assessment can contribute to their final mark."CALA is a student assessment regime that was set to be implemented during the second term in preparation for November 2021 Zimsec examinations. The first phase of the regime was set to run from July to September 2021.CALA is any learning activity or assessment that requires learners to perform, demonstrate their knowledge, understanding and proficiency.Under the regime, Zimsec candidates' physical and behavioural skills are assessed continuously (coursework) to contribute 30 percent to their final marks. Summative or knowledge skills assessed during examinations contribute 70 percent to the candidate's final grade.