Man kills self after fighting with girlfriend

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A VICTORIA Falls man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the bush on Monday for yet to be known reasons.Sources allege that Bayethe Sibanda (21) of 4724 Chinotimba had a misunderstanding with his unnamed girlfriend before taking his own, but there has been no confirmation on the allegations.Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the death, but could not comment on allegations of a misunderstanding between the deceased and his girlfriend.Insp Banda appealed to members of the public to seek intervention of community leaders for counselling and advice if faced with problems."The informant Tinashe Marombo found the body of the deceased hanging from a tree branch with a rope around the neck at a bushy area behind Kinshasa in Victoria Falls.On 31 October, the deceased brother Mr Mqapheli Sibanda received information that there was an unknown man who had committed suicide at a bushy area behind Kinshasa and he proceeded to ZRP Victoria Falls where it was confirmed that a report of sudden death by hanging had been received," said Insp Banda.He said Mr Sibanda positively identified the body of his brother at the Victoria Falls Hospital mortuary."As Zimbabwe Republic Police Matabeleland North, we entreat our valued citizens to seek counselling whenever they have serious issues that affect them emotionally. Traditional leaders, community leaders and church leaders can be helpful in this regard," he said.Victoria Falls City ward 10 councillor Nkanyiso Sibindi, who was part of a team that went to retrieve the body on Monday, also encouraged people to seek advice and counselling from local leaders and elders if faced with problems or abused by a spouse."Let's not bottle up but come out openly whenever we have problems so that we avoid drastic decisions," said Cllr Sibindi.