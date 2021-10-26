No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PARTY lovers in Bulawayo will have to wait a little longer for the return of the Kalawa Homecoming Party as Kalawa Jazmee have announced that they won't be hosting it this year.This will be the third year without the headline show which had become a permanent feature in December.December 27 has since 2012 been set aside for South Africa's finest to entertain Bulawayo residents.The last Kalawa Homecoming Party was held in 2018.In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz from South Africa, Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson Scotch Mathenga said fans will have to wait a bit longer for the comeback of the famous gig."Covid-19 has really gone down for now although there is a threat of a fourth wave, but at least life is slowly getting back to normal as we are gigging now."As for the Kalawa Homecoming, we won't be hosting it this year," said Mathenga.The Kalawa Homecoming Party has featured artistes such as Oskido, Durban Nyts (with their Shumaya hit), Stiff, DJs Bobstar, DJ Tira, DJ Fresh, Pepsi, Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Mafikizolo, DJ Zinhle, Berita Khumalo, Durban's Finest, Professor, Mandoza and Zola.Unless something changes, Bulawayo revellers will have to do with local acts.