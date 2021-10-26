Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PARTY lovers in Bulawayo will have to wait a little longer for the return of the Kalawa Homecoming Party as Kalawa Jazmee have announced that they won't be hosting it this year.

This will be the third year without the headline show which had become a permanent feature in December.

December 27 has since 2012 been set aside for South Africa's finest to entertain Bulawayo residents.

The last Kalawa Homecoming Party was held in 2018.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz from South Africa, Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson Scotch Mathenga said fans will have to wait a bit longer for the comeback of the famous gig.

"Covid-19 has really gone down for now although there is a threat of a fourth wave, but at least life is slowly getting back to normal as we are gigging now.

"As for the Kalawa Homecoming, we won't be hosting it this year," said Mathenga.

The Kalawa Homecoming Party has featured artistes such as Oskido, Durban Nyts (with their Shumaya hit), Stiff, DJs Bobstar, DJ Tira, DJ Fresh, Pepsi, Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Mafikizolo, DJ Zinhle, Berita Khumalo, Durban's Finest, Professor, Mandoza and Zola.

Unless something changes, Bulawayo revellers will have to do with local acts.

Source - chronicle

Must Read

Chamisa hasn't filed violence report

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa UK trip meets with protests

1 hr ago | 461 Views

'Prophets' jailed for performing fake miracle

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Roads take up 30% of devolution funds

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zapu ready to take over in 2023

1 hr ago | 144 Views

JSC boss warns ‘playful' officials

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zacc urges perm secs not to drop their guard

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Uproar over deputy mayor appointment

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's MDC do not retaliate violence?

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man kills self after fighting with girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Senior teachers resist CALA

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Praying man kills wife, two children

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe approves Sinovac shots for older teenagers

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

School Children to be vaccinated

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Disgraceful Mnangagwa Delegation on a Shopping Spree in Glasgow

6 hrs ago | 2095 Views

'Votes are won by ideas, not intimidation' tweeted USA - how naive and infuriatingly so too

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Government remembers drowned ecstatic prophets

7 hrs ago | 1301 Views

'Only Chamisa can deliver Zimbabwe from isolation'

14 hrs ago | 3034 Views

Mnangagwa revels in Glasgow glory

14 hrs ago | 3407 Views

Welshman Ncube embroiled in property dispute

14 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Flu outbreak hits Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead after a confrontation with SA cops

14 hrs ago | 1901 Views

SA to decide on renewal of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

14 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Bev puts on five-star performance in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Man arrested for smuggling R30m cigarettes into SA

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe Saints hold two-day trials

14 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa addresses COP26 today

14 hrs ago | 502 Views

Minister appoints war veterans fund board

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

More anti-sanctions marches staged in UK

14 hrs ago | 430 Views

EU ready to work with Mnangagwa?

14 hrs ago | 884 Views

Covid-19 vaccination extended to 16-year olds

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman loses US$20 000 to robbers

14 hrs ago | 866 Views

Money changed hands during ZCTU congress

14 hrs ago | 703 Views

Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni lays into Chief Charumbira

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Zanu-PF officials demand cash for intwasa/ pfumvudza inputs

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwean boxer dies after being knocked out

14 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Two more drowning cases in Mashonaland Central

22 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Kombi driver bashes female cop

24 hrs ago | 2342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days