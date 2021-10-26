Latest News Editor's Choice


Uproar over deputy mayor appointment

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
MDC Alliance councillors in Chitungwiza have expressed dismay over the appointment of Zanu-PF councillor, Kiven Mutimbanyoka as deputy mayor.

Mutimbanyoka was appointed Chitungwiza deputy mayor by Local Government minister July Moyo in August.

Yesterday, during the municipality's 470th ordinary meeting at Zengeza 2, MDC councillors disrupted the meeting, fuming over his appointment.

This was after acting chamber secretary Prosper Wenyeve read a notice to convene the meeting and acknowledged that Mutimbanyoka, who was not present at the meeting, was the deputy mayor.

Councillor Chengetai Nyagondo (MDC Alliance) interjected, saying Mutimbanyoka could not be deputy mayor.

"The minister is the one who generated this debate after he erroneously used section 104 to appoint Mutimbanyoka substantive deputy mayor. The section talks about the appointment of an acting mayor.  That is why councillors are raising concern over his appointment.  Mutimbanyoka cannot continue to be addressed as deputy mayor," Nyagondo said.

Acting town clerk Evangelista Machona said: "We were given a directive by the minister that he is the deputy mayor. We haven't received anything to nullify that."

MDC councillors said a petition was written to Moyo, challenging Mutimbanyoka's appointment. But Zanu-PF councillors, John Matiyenga and Reginald Mashingaidze said they did not see the petition.

However, Machona confirmed that she saw the petition, adding that there was need to wait for a court ruling on the matter.

"I saw the petition, but it was addressed to the minister (Moyo) and copied to me. So it is something between the minister and councillors. If it is before the courts, then we need to leave it to the courts to decide," Machona said.

When Mutimbanyoka arrived for the meeting, he ordered MDC Alliance councillor Peter Matiringe to vacate a seat close to Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko.

Matiringe did not oblige and for about 10 minutes, the meeting proceeded with Mutimbanyoka standing.

"Your worship, I am an honourable person in this chamber, yet I am standing. I need to take my seat as deputy mayor and be part of the council meeting," Mutimbanyoka said.

Squabbling then ensued, but Nyagondo maintained that there were no seats reserved for a deputy mayor in council chambers. Nyagondo said the only sitting arrangement was for the mayor, chamber secretary and town clerk.

Maiko had to calm them down, saying councillors should not waste time squabbling over sitting arrangements.

The meeting then proceeded with Maiko telling the house that council had been summoned to appear before the Public Accounts Committee in Parliament over the issue of regularisation of illegal stands.

