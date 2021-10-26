'Prophets' jailed for performing fake miracle

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TWO self-proclaimed prophets have been sentenced to a suspended 20-day jail term each by Bindura magistrate Joyline Mudhege after they performed a fake miracle at a congregant's residence.Nebson Muteeri (44) and Joseph Muteeri (37) were nabbed after they planted a live tortoise in a congregant's bedroom while performin g miracles.Mudhege suspended the sentence on condition that they paid a $500 fine each.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on Saturday, the pair connived to go to Emitina Vhirira's residence to cleanse her bedroom.They planted a live tortoise with beads and covered with a cloth.However, their luck ran out when Vhirira saw them planting the tortoise in her house. She reported the matter to the police, leading to their arrest.The tortoise, which is valued at US$500, was handed over to Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority offices in Bindura.