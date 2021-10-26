Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Prophets' jailed for performing fake miracle

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO self-proclaimed prophets have been sentenced to a suspended 20-day jail term each by Bindura magistrate Joyline Mudhege after they performed a fake miracle at a congregant's residence.

Nebson Muteeri (44) and Joseph Muteeri (37) were nabbed after they planted a live tortoise in a congregant's bedroom while performin  g miracles.

Mudhege suspended the sentence on condition that they paid a $500 fine each.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on Saturday, the pair connived to go to Emitina Vhirira's residence to cleanse her bedroom.

They planted a live tortoise with beads and covered with a cloth.

However, their luck ran out when Vhirira saw them planting the tortoise in her house.  She reported the matter to the police, leading to their arrest.

The tortoise, which is valued at US$500, was handed over to Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority offices in Bindura.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Chamisa hasn't filed violence report

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa UK trip meets with protests

1 hr ago | 465 Views

Roads take up 30% of devolution funds

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zapu ready to take over in 2023

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

JSC boss warns ‘playful' officials

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zacc urges perm secs not to drop their guard

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Uproar over deputy mayor appointment

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's MDC do not retaliate violence?

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man kills self after fighting with girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Senior teachers resist CALA

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Praying man kills wife, two children

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe approves Sinovac shots for older teenagers

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

School Children to be vaccinated

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Disgraceful Mnangagwa Delegation on a Shopping Spree in Glasgow

6 hrs ago | 2097 Views

'Votes are won by ideas, not intimidation' tweeted USA - how naive and infuriatingly so too

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Government remembers drowned ecstatic prophets

7 hrs ago | 1302 Views

'Only Chamisa can deliver Zimbabwe from isolation'

14 hrs ago | 3034 Views

Mnangagwa revels in Glasgow glory

14 hrs ago | 3408 Views

Welshman Ncube embroiled in property dispute

14 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Flu outbreak hits Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead after a confrontation with SA cops

14 hrs ago | 1901 Views

SA to decide on renewal of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

14 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Bev puts on five-star performance in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Man arrested for smuggling R30m cigarettes into SA

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe Saints hold two-day trials

14 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa addresses COP26 today

14 hrs ago | 503 Views

Minister appoints war veterans fund board

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

More anti-sanctions marches staged in UK

14 hrs ago | 430 Views

EU ready to work with Mnangagwa?

14 hrs ago | 884 Views

Covid-19 vaccination extended to 16-year olds

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman loses US$20 000 to robbers

14 hrs ago | 867 Views

Money changed hands during ZCTU congress

14 hrs ago | 703 Views

Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni lays into Chief Charumbira

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Zanu-PF officials demand cash for intwasa/ pfumvudza inputs

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwean boxer dies after being knocked out

14 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Two more drowning cases in Mashonaland Central

22 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Kombi driver bashes female cop

24 hrs ago | 2342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days