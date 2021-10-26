Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa hasn't filed violence report

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has acknowledged political violence perpetrated by the ruling Zanu-PF party on the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa, but said it would not launch an inquiry on the matter as it has not yet received a formal complaint.

This was disclosed by NPRC deputy chairperson Lilian Chigwedere yesterday on the sidelines of the commission's preventive dialogue meeting held in Harare.

Chigwedere's utterances follow reports by Chamisa's MDC Alliance that its leader survived an assassination attempt during his visit to Mutare last month, while his convoy was attacked in Masvingo and Nyanga where he had gone to conduct rural outreach programmes to garner support ahead of the 2023 elections.

Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Mike Bimha has denied the alleged attacks, while acting party political commissar Patrick Chinamasa claimed that Chamisa was attacked because he provoked Zanu-PF supporters by encroaching into their territory.

Chigwedere told NewsDay that the NPRC investigation team was on standby and could not immediately act on the matter without a complaint having been lodged with the
commission.

She, however, acknowledged that there were political conflicts between Zanu-PF and the opposition MDC Alliance.

"With regards to elections, these discussions we are having here are meant to come up with different ways of dealing with election-related conflicts.  With regards to the clashes, that is a conflict that is already taking place. As a commission, the way we work is that we send our investigation team to find out what is exactly taking place.

"While we are doing this (discussions), we are in the process of getting a team. But our team usually goes to do investigations if there have been reports made to the commission. We just don't say there is a conflict and rush to do investigations. No one has come to the commission with a complaint. We are just hearing it from the media, but as a commission, we are just putting our team on standby."

She said there was need for the NPRC, together with peace committee members, to work towards curtailing recurrence of political violence in the country.

"Currently, there was an increasing shift in focus on the 2023 elections.  In order to guarantee non-recurrence of perennial election-related conflicts, the onus is on you to engage robustly and deliberately in preventive dialogues with all stakeholders, to ensure that re-emergence of past experiences are curtailed.

"The setting up of peace committees  to contribute towards the promotion of peace through dialogue, mediation and conciliation of disputes among communities, individuals and groups as well as the implementation of programmes deemed necessary for the prevention of conflicts all fall squarely with the constitutional mandate of the NPRC."

Chigwedere urged government and citizens to work together to end political conflict.

Meanwhile, in a speech read on her behalf by her deputy director Kumbirayi Chimusoro at the NPRC event, Mashonaland East Provincail Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengi raised concern over the recurrence of election violence in the country.

She urged the NPRC to facilitate grassroots dialogue to promote peaceful elections.

"As you are aware, the country is now  geared up for the election period and it is my hope that the peace committees will take the necessary preventative measures  to facilitate local level dialogue on how to deal with  the cyclical  electoral violence, uncertainties  and contestations usually associated with our county's elections," she said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Mnangagwa UK trip meets with protests

1 hr ago | 469 Views

'Prophets' jailed for performing fake miracle

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Roads take up 30% of devolution funds

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zapu ready to take over in 2023

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

JSC boss warns ‘playful' officials

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zacc urges perm secs not to drop their guard

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Uproar over deputy mayor appointment

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's MDC do not retaliate violence?

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man kills self after fighting with girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Senior teachers resist CALA

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Praying man kills wife, two children

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe approves Sinovac shots for older teenagers

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

School Children to be vaccinated

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Disgraceful Mnangagwa Delegation on a Shopping Spree in Glasgow

6 hrs ago | 2097 Views

'Votes are won by ideas, not intimidation' tweeted USA - how naive and infuriatingly so too

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Government remembers drowned ecstatic prophets

7 hrs ago | 1302 Views

'Only Chamisa can deliver Zimbabwe from isolation'

14 hrs ago | 3035 Views

Mnangagwa revels in Glasgow glory

14 hrs ago | 3408 Views

Welshman Ncube embroiled in property dispute

14 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Flu outbreak hits Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead after a confrontation with SA cops

14 hrs ago | 1902 Views

SA to decide on renewal of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

14 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Bev puts on five-star performance in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Man arrested for smuggling R30m cigarettes into SA

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Zimbabwe Saints hold two-day trials

14 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa addresses COP26 today

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Minister appoints war veterans fund board

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

More anti-sanctions marches staged in UK

14 hrs ago | 430 Views

EU ready to work with Mnangagwa?

14 hrs ago | 884 Views

Covid-19 vaccination extended to 16-year olds

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman loses US$20 000 to robbers

14 hrs ago | 867 Views

Money changed hands during ZCTU congress

14 hrs ago | 703 Views

Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni lays into Chief Charumbira

14 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Zanu-PF officials demand cash for intwasa/ pfumvudza inputs

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwean boxer dies after being knocked out

14 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Two more drowning cases in Mashonaland Central

22 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Kombi driver bashes female cop

24 hrs ago | 2342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days