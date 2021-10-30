Zanu-PF youths to block Somizi's Harare showcase

News / Local

GAY South African media personality Somizi Buyani Mhlongo also known as Somgaga was Tuesday attacked on Facebook by Zanu-PF activists who vowed they will mobilise block his planned appearance at the reopening of Garwe restaurant.Somizi is one of the delegates invited to grace the reopening of the once popular traditional African cuisines restaurant.Controversy arose after Zanu-PF questioned government's decision to allow the socialite to grace this special occasion where Information minister will be the guest of honour."Better ndiite hangu anti-government pane kusekerera government ichiendesa minister kunoita guest of honour ku function yengochani,'' Zanu-PF activist Andre Maimba said."Ndiyani arikutiunzira ngochani iyi muno? Tendai Chirau, Cde Emmanuel Mahachi, Rose Mai Maka Chax and Tau Chivhanga this is the time to test your mobilization skills,'' Maimba said.Gun for hire and Zanu-PF die-hard supporter, Taurai Kandishaya was also tagged by Gava Vernom Mufambi on the post in a bid to maintain the country's dignity by shunning homosexuals, with the country still enmeshed in anti-gay rhetoric."Tau Chivhanga,Taurai Kandishaya do not fail the country. We cannot. We should occupy the restaurant," said Mufambi.Kandishaya is known for threatening opposition party leaders which include Tendai Biti and is claimed to disguise himself by wearing MDC t-shirts when executing such despicable acts.Ex Zanu-PF top official Shadreck Mashayamombe commented on the post and stated that masses are obsessed with controversial South African celebrities."Kkkkk pakaipa sekuru zvinotyisa why are we obsessed with SA celebrities worse controversial," said Mashayamombe.Commenting on the post, acting Zanu-PF deputy secretary for youth affairs Tendai Chirau, said homosexuality is unacceptable in Zimbabwe."Zvengito muno maya dai angogara ikoko," said Chirau.Chirau further on said that the possibility of Somizi gracing the reopening of Garwe restaurant is now low."I am informed that ngito haichauya. We remain conservative. Let us be," Chirau added.The Garwe restaurant is famed for making traditional food fashionable by serving traditional dishes which include roadrunner, guinea fowl (hanga), rabbit with peanut butter, tripe (maguru/matumbu) among others.