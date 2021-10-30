Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zapu never join Polad

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZAPU says it will soon engage its party's former liberation war allies with a view of mobilising financial resources and party regalia ahead of the 2023 elections.

It is targeting countries such as Russia, Algeria and South Africa among others where ZIPRA fighters received military training and logistical support during the war.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo Monday, the party's newly elected president Sibangilizwe Nkomo said he will soon embark on an international tour to solicit support for the party.

"We are now switching to the national campaign mode, and we all know that we need to immediately embark on a resource mobilization exercise. Our old friends from the pre-independence era shall be visited with immediate effect to revive the needed relationships and new friendships shall be cultivated and forged to make sure that we are also able to bring containers of Zapu regalia from abroad for the campaign," Nkomo said.

"That therefore means the leadership must be organized and presentable to the international community," he said.

He also revealed that members of the Zapu National Executive Committee (NEC) will be touring all the provinces in the country to drum up support.

"Immediately after the congress, the presidency and NEC shall be visiting all our province including those in the diaspora to make sure that we belong to our branches and it is those branches that gave us the mandate. We cannot afford to have leaders that are imposed on our people as that will be in violation of our culture and practice as a party," he said.

Asked if Zapu will join the Political Actors Dialoque (Polad) Nkomo vowed that his party will never join the outfit.

"Right now, we are busy building our party's structures. We do not have any intention of joining POLAD or forging alliances with anybody," he clarified.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Mnangagwa deploys riot police as civil unrest fears grow

4 hrs ago | 2943 Views

Zimbabwe moves to prosecute sanctions advocates

4 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy case moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa addresses empty chairs at COP26

4 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Fight for Esidakeni Farm rages on

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Strive Masiyiwa summoned by Zimbabwe Parliament

4 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Mnangagwa's son partners Chinese in mining project

4 hrs ago | 748 Views

Concern over Zec, Health ministry discord

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Nkayi villagers to name, shame violence perpetrators

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Hailstorm ravages Mutare rural

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Binga villagers identify own relocation site

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Govt commits to improving business environment

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe rated average on access to e-learning

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's doctors fail to submit medical records again

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Icaz CEO quits

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Hwange Power Station expansion 72% complete

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zesa improves power generation capacity

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab to be complete in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Mental patient' torches vehicles at carpark

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Joana Mamombe faces fresh criminal charges

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga extends lockdown by 2 more weeks

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Girl (15) murdered over boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth rejoining process underway

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwean banker in failed West Ham bid

4 hrs ago | 1532 Views

NRZ rolls out Bulawayo intra-city commuter rail service

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Sanctions, climate change double blow for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Darlington Dodo fired

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Courts clear three Zinara bosses

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

SA petrol to hit new record under Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

RBZ officials' trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

UN findings on adverse effects of sanctions on Zimbabwe welcome, says Manzou

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Normalcy returns at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Robbers target haulage truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF youths to block Somizi's Harare showcase

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Official Zimdollar rate weakens by 1,9 % on the RBZ auction

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF councilors block MDC MP's request to build school

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chamisa hasn't filed violence report

15 hrs ago | 946 Views

Mnangagwa UK trip meets with protests

15 hrs ago | 2012 Views

'Prophets' jailed for performing fake miracle

15 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Roads take up 30% of devolution funds

15 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zapu ready to take over in 2023

15 hrs ago | 552 Views

JSC boss warns ‘playful' officials

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zacc urges perm secs not to drop their guard

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

Uproar over deputy mayor appointment

15 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's MDC do not retaliate violence?

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Man kills self after fighting with girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Senior teachers resist CALA

15 hrs ago | 218 Views

Praying man kills wife, two children

15 hrs ago | 340 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days