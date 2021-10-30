Robbers target haulage truck drivers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A gang of armed robbers is targeting haulage truck drivers along the Harare-Chirundu highway while another gang is moving up and down the same road using a Toyota Fortuner offering lifts to unsuspecting people and has attacked at least four commuters robbing them of their cash and valuables.Two truck drivers lost US$500, 2 800 kwacha and cellphones to three armed robbers after one of the trucks had developed a mechanical fault last week.Investigations have also revealed that the Toyota Fortuner normally moves around with three or four robbers targeting unsuspecting commuters, who assume the non-driving robbers are fellow passengers only to find themselves outnumbered when the full gang attacks.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were stepping up investigations and would welcome information from the public."On Tuesday last week the gang attacked two truck drivers and robbed them of their clothing, US$500, 2 800 Kwacha and two cellphones after one of the trucks developed a mechanical fault at the 164 km peg along Harare-Chirundu highway," he said."The Fortuner gang first hit a 27-year-old Karoi woman and stole her cash and a cellphone worth US$416 after she accepted a lift to Harare."The vehicle had four occupants and has been used in several other armed robbery cases in Harare and Chinhoyi. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station," Asst Comm Nyathi said.Earlier in the day three robbers in Fortuner attacked a 24-year-old man before stealing a cellphone, K500, US$35 and a bank card near Sunningdale Trust, Chinhoyi, along Harare-Chirundu highway when he accepted a lift to Chrundu.The previous day the gang had struck near Nyabira, at the 28km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road near Carswell Farm. Two people accepted a lift at Westgate in Harare, one to Chinhoyi and one to Chirundu, and were robbed of US$1 639 and $9 000 cash as well as two cellphones by the three robbers in the Fortuner.Police are also investigating another robbery case where a 44-year-old man who was robbed of US$1 950 cash by four unidentified suspects along the Harare-Bulawayo Road last Wednesday after the man accepted a lift at the Exhibition Park near the city centre from the gang that was travelling in an unregistered Toyota Corolla.Meanwhile, police have arrested Elias Muchemwa (25) and Tapiwa Mutevedzi (37) at the 71km peg along Harare-Mutare Road, in connection with cases of robbery which occurred at Maintu Farm in Marondera, in which the suspects allegedly attacked a couple and stole goods worth US$390 and $49 000.The suspects and their accomplice only identified as Para who is still at large, were travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle when they were intercepted by the police while evading a police checkpoint.The arrest led to the recovery of some stolen items which include, three solar panels, 75 litres of diesel, various groceries, clothes, blankets and a 50kg maize seed.