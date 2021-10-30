Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

RBZ officials' trial in false start

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of two Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe principal economists on allegations of leaking a de-dollarisation road map document on social media, saw a false start yesterday after the State indicated that the document from the Prosecutor General granting authority to prosecute the two under the Official Secrets Act had been misplaced and a duplicate had to be made.

The trial of Smart Manda and Philton Makena was set for yesterday, but prosecutor Mr Oscar Madhume, requested the matter to be set for November 9 to allow him to acquire the duplicate of the written authority from the Prosecutor General.

Mr Madhume told the court that the Prosecutor General had authorised the two's prosecution, but the authority document was misplaced as a result of docket movement during the build-up to the trial.

Manda and Makena are charged with communicating official documents to unauthorised persons with an alternative charge of violating the Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe Act which demands ‘preservation of secrecy by a bank employee'.

Manda was represented by lawyer Mr Arshiel Mugiya, while Mr Gift Chiuta appeared for Makena.

Mr Madhume in his application for postponement said: "The trial on main charge of the Official Secrecy Act for proceeding to start, there is requirement for authority from PG to institute authority to proceed.

"The authority was misplaced and we have to get a duplicate copy from the PG. Witnesses are present and that authority is the only one missing. I can assure that the authority will be secured on next remand, that is, November 9."

Manda, through Mr Mugiya, opposed the State's application and applied for refusal of further remand. He argued that the State was not ready and should only summon them back to court when all was in place for trial.

"When we appeared sometime last week, the prosecution made an undertaking and promised that a trial would start," said Mr Mugiya. "There is unreasonable and undue delay in prosecuting this case. It is now over a year and six months with the accused on remand."

Makena, through Mr Chiuta, echoed the same sentiments. Harare regional magistrate Mr Noel Mupeiwa, in his ruling, allowed the postponement of the matter saying he had noted that the State had made efforts in having the two tried.

"I observed that the matter was remanded on several occasions and the trial prosecutor was not there," he said. "The prosecutor in charge of trial is available and has given the court his word that all is in order now save for the authority, which he said will be available on next remand. I see no reason not to believe him when he said that movement of the docket led to it to be misplaced."

It is alleged that in March last year, RBZ Governor John Mangudya assigned John Mafararikwa, who is the director on Economic Policy and Research, to work on a document titled De-dollarisation Road Map.

The document was aimed at assisting the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in the de-dollarisation of the economy over five years, according to the State.

Mr Mafararikwa is said to have assigned Nebson Mupunga to head a team comprising chief economists Mr Samuel Tarinda, Ms Getrude Machingura, Dr Nicholas Masindima, Mr Admore Jaya, Mr Douglas Mugwambi, Mr Paul Gilmor Mukoki, Mr Tawanda Lubvuma and Mr Tongai Tarubona in discussing, brainstorming and crafting the document.

Manda was also part of the team.

On April 15, 2020, Manda allegedly received the document from Mupunga on his cellphone through an RBZ email into his gmail account.

Manda allegedly converted the document into a pdf before sending it to Makena via WhatsApp.

Makena is alleged to have forwarded the document to his cousin, Bongani Zimuto, who also forwarded it to Professor Wonder Zimuto, a business development executive at ZIMNAT Life Assurance Company.

The document later found its way to a number of social media platforms.

Investigations and forensic examination revealed that the document moved from Manda's phone into Makena's until it reached Prof Zimuto's phone. The court heard that Manda and Makena were aware that it is the duty of the RBZ Governor to publish any document of the Reserve Bank to the public.

RBZ Director Human Resources and Support Services, Mr Eliot Rwatirera, is representing the central bank in the matter.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Hopewell Chin'ono's trial postponed

26 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa deploys riot police as civil unrest fears grow

4 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Zimbabwe moves to prosecute sanctions advocates

4 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy case moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Mnangagwa addresses empty chairs at COP26

4 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Fight for Esidakeni Farm rages on

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Strive Masiyiwa summoned by Zimbabwe Parliament

4 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Mnangagwa's son partners Chinese in mining project

4 hrs ago | 751 Views

Concern over Zec, Health ministry discord

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Nkayi villagers to name, shame violence perpetrators

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Hailstorm ravages Mutare rural

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Binga villagers identify own relocation site

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Govt commits to improving business environment

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe rated average on access to e-learning

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's doctors fail to submit medical records again

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Icaz CEO quits

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Hwange Power Station expansion 72% complete

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zesa improves power generation capacity

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab to be complete in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Mental patient' torches vehicles at carpark

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Joana Mamombe faces fresh criminal charges

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga extends lockdown by 2 more weeks

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Girl (15) murdered over boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth rejoining process underway

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwean banker in failed West Ham bid

4 hrs ago | 1533 Views

NRZ rolls out Bulawayo intra-city commuter rail service

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Sanctions, climate change double blow for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Darlington Dodo fired

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Courts clear three Zinara bosses

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

SA petrol to hit new record under Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

UN findings on adverse effects of sanctions on Zimbabwe welcome, says Manzou

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Normalcy returns at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Robbers target haulage truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zapu never join Polad

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF youths to block Somizi's Harare showcase

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Official Zimdollar rate weakens by 1,9 % on the RBZ auction

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF councilors block MDC MP's request to build school

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa hasn't filed violence report

15 hrs ago | 946 Views

Mnangagwa UK trip meets with protests

15 hrs ago | 2013 Views

'Prophets' jailed for performing fake miracle

15 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Roads take up 30% of devolution funds

15 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zapu ready to take over in 2023

15 hrs ago | 552 Views

JSC boss warns ‘playful' officials

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zacc urges perm secs not to drop their guard

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

Uproar over deputy mayor appointment

15 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's MDC do not retaliate violence?

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Man kills self after fighting with girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Senior teachers resist CALA

15 hrs ago | 218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days