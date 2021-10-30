Girl (15) murdered over boyfriend

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death with a knife following an argument with a colleague over a boyfriend while they were on their way from school in Gwelutshena area in Matabeleland North Province last Thursday afternoon.The victim and the suspect aged 16 are both students at Thokozani Secondary School in the area.The suspect and her cousin aged 14 were recently picked up for questioning and have since been released in the custody of their parents as investigations continue.Investigations revealed that on the fateful day at around 6.30am, the suspect approached the victim and confronted her over a boyfriend resulting in a heated argument.They later went to school and it is alleged that the suspect informed her cousin about the matter. The cousin then gave the suspect a kitchen knife which she hid in her waist.At around 4pm, while on their way home, the two followed the victim along a footpath before the suspect confronted her over the same matter resulting with a fight.The suspect then pulled the knife and stabbed the victim once on the nose and palm. The victim fled from the scene but the suspect pursued her until she caught up with her about 25 metres.Another fight ensued and the victim was then stabbed on the left arm and breast. She managed to run for about 100 metres but collapsed and died on the spot.A report was then made to the police and the body was ferried to Bulawayo Hospital mortuary for post mortem.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident."Police in Gwelutshena are investigating a murder case in which a learner aged 15 died while fighting over a boyfriend with another learner aged 16 on October 29, 2021 at Mawala Village, Ngwaladi area."The suspect stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife which she was given by her cousin aged 14," he said.Meanwhile, police in Gutu are investigating a murder case in which Rachel Mudonzvo (32) died while admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital last Friday after she was hit with a stone on the ear by her boyfriend Shepherd Zivakwe following an argument.Zvivakwe who is still at large had accused the victim of promiscuity.Police are also investigating a murder case which occurred in Glendale, where Irvine Mafuratidze (35) was murdered on Saturday by Zulu Kondwani (50) after some political arguments on who will rule the country during the next elections.The suspect was apprehended by people who had seen him dropping Mafuratidze from his Honda Civic (AEH 5099) at Fox Farm at around 2000hrs.The victim appeared to be unwell prompting the community members to apprehend the suspect and inform police.