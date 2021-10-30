Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga extends lockdown by 2 more weeks

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The present level two lockdown, with its previously announced major relaxations in the leisure sector for the fully vaccinated, was extended for another two weeks by Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the extension.

The level two lockdown, basically the maintenance level, came into effect as the third wave was beaten back in September when President Mnangagwa announced the relaxation from level four.

Further modest relaxations were announced, allowing the fully vaccinated to eat in restaurants, play all sport, go to gyms, cinemas and theatres and most recently drink in bars and nightclubs.

Under level two, businesses must close by 7pm and the curfew starts at 10pm.

Zimbabwe has managed to keep infection and death totals low by using the appropriate lockdown levels.

When infection rates are low, the level two is used as a maintenance level with immediate jumps to level four if infection rates rise.

However, the festive period last year saw the second wave hit the country as people grew complacent, triggering a conversion to level four. With the festive season next month, there is a general determination to avoid the same surge.

"The last two weeks has seen a reduction in the number of cases of Covid-19 which has resulted in the country recording an average of 45 new cases per day and an average of one death per day," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"This indicates that the lockdown public health measures currently in place are effective in controlling the transmission of the virus."

Minister Mutsvangwa reminded that Zimbabwe has started vaccinating everyone above 16 years against the global Covid-19 pandemic following satisfactory progress in the ongoing vaccination exercise for the adult population of 18 and older.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe approved the use of the Chinese manufactured Sinovac vaccine and the idea of vaccinating the younger age group is being considered.

"Globally and nationally, public health discussions have been ongoing regarding extending vaccination to children and other special groups such as pregnant and breastfeeding mothers," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"Based on the available scientific data in line with Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe guidance, the specialist paediatricians have recommended the vaccination of the 16 to 17 years-age group with the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine."

Minister Mutsvangwa said the protocol for the younger age groups was still under consideration, and thus the public was being advised that the Covid-19 vaccination for the 16 to 17 age group had been approved.

She said all provinces, secondary schools, colleges, universities and vaccination centres were required to commence the vaccination campaign of this age group immediately.

"The Government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is determined that Zimbabwe achieves herd immunity by the end of December 2021," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Source - the herald

Must Read

Hopewell Chin'ono's trial postponed

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa deploys riot police as civil unrest fears grow

4 hrs ago | 2967 Views

Zimbabwe moves to prosecute sanctions advocates

4 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy case moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Mnangagwa addresses empty chairs at COP26

4 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Fight for Esidakeni Farm rages on

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Strive Masiyiwa summoned by Zimbabwe Parliament

4 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Mnangagwa's son partners Chinese in mining project

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

Concern over Zec, Health ministry discord

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Nkayi villagers to name, shame violence perpetrators

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Hailstorm ravages Mutare rural

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Binga villagers identify own relocation site

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Govt commits to improving business environment

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe rated average on access to e-learning

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's doctors fail to submit medical records again

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Icaz CEO quits

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Hwange Power Station expansion 72% complete

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zesa improves power generation capacity

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab to be complete in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Mental patient' torches vehicles at carpark

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Joana Mamombe faces fresh criminal charges

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Girl (15) murdered over boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth rejoining process underway

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwean banker in failed West Ham bid

4 hrs ago | 1535 Views

NRZ rolls out Bulawayo intra-city commuter rail service

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Sanctions, climate change double blow for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Darlington Dodo fired

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Courts clear three Zinara bosses

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

SA petrol to hit new record under Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

RBZ officials' trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

UN findings on adverse effects of sanctions on Zimbabwe welcome, says Manzou

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Normalcy returns at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Robbers target haulage truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zapu never join Polad

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF youths to block Somizi's Harare showcase

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Official Zimdollar rate weakens by 1,9 % on the RBZ auction

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zanu-PF councilors block MDC MP's request to build school

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa hasn't filed violence report

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa UK trip meets with protests

15 hrs ago | 2014 Views

'Prophets' jailed for performing fake miracle

15 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Roads take up 30% of devolution funds

15 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zapu ready to take over in 2023

15 hrs ago | 553 Views

JSC boss warns ‘playful' officials

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zacc urges perm secs not to drop their guard

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

Uproar over deputy mayor appointment

15 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's MDC do not retaliate violence?

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Man kills self after fighting with girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Senior teachers resist CALA

15 hrs ago | 218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days