Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Mental patient' torches vehicles at carpark

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A SUSPECTED mental patient went berserk and allegedly stoned four cars at an overnight carpark in Bulawayo's Mpopoma suburb before torching two of them, reducing them to shells while security guards were sleeping on duty.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of yesterday at a carpark situated at the intersection of Nketa Drive and Hyde Park in Mpopoma.

One of the burnt cars, a Mazda BT50 twin cab is valued at US$20 000 while the value of the other one, a Toyota Hilux twin cab could not be ascertained. However, the market price for a brand-new Toyota Hilux D-4D 2013 model is US$50 000.

The Toyota Hilux belongs to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) while the Mazda BT 50 is owned by an individual.

When a Chronicle news crew visited the carpark yesterday, the owner of the Mazda BT50 who declined to be named was at the scene assessing the extent of the damage. He also refused to comment.

"I can't talk to you right now as you can see that I am not emotionally sound. Talk to the owner of the carpark," he said.

Sources said fire fighters from the Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Services department were called to the scene and quelled the fire, which had already extensively damaged the two cars.

The owner of the carpark, Mr Sibangani Malunga said the incident occurred between 1AM and 2PM.

"The incident occurred between 1AM and 2AM and it appears a mentally ill man strayed into my premises while my two security guards were fast asleep. He damaged four cars before burning two other cars, one of which belongs to an NGO," he said.

Mr Malunga said the incident is likely to cost his business.

"This is my only source of living and therefore with this unfortunate incident, some of my loyal clients are likely to ditch me. This has cost the owners of the cars a fortune and it is clear that this has affected them emotionally," he said.

"Police are now handling the matter, but on my side, I will also find ways of getting to the bottom of this mater."

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said investigations were underway.

"I can confirm that we are investigating a case in which two cars were burnt to ashes while four others were extensively damaged. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at a carpark in Mpopoma and so far, no arrests have been made," he said.

Insp Ncube said they were yet to establish the value of the damaged cars.

Recently, a Bulawayo woman disappeared when the car she was driving caught fire in Cowdray Park. The woman who was driving a Toyota Corolla registration number ACK 5634 disappeared soon after it caught fire. The incident occurred just after the Cowdray Park rail level crossing.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Hopewell Chin'ono's trial postponed

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa deploys riot police as civil unrest fears grow

4 hrs ago | 2968 Views

Zimbabwe moves to prosecute sanctions advocates

4 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy case moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Mnangagwa addresses empty chairs at COP26

4 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Fight for Esidakeni Farm rages on

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Strive Masiyiwa summoned by Zimbabwe Parliament

4 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa's son partners Chinese in mining project

4 hrs ago | 753 Views

Concern over Zec, Health ministry discord

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Nkayi villagers to name, shame violence perpetrators

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Hailstorm ravages Mutare rural

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Binga villagers identify own relocation site

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Govt commits to improving business environment

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe rated average on access to e-learning

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's doctors fail to submit medical records again

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Icaz CEO quits

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Hwange Power Station expansion 72% complete

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zesa improves power generation capacity

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab to be complete in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Joana Mamombe faces fresh criminal charges

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga extends lockdown by 2 more weeks

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Girl (15) murdered over boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth rejoining process underway

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwean banker in failed West Ham bid

4 hrs ago | 1535 Views

NRZ rolls out Bulawayo intra-city commuter rail service

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Sanctions, climate change double blow for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Darlington Dodo fired

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Courts clear three Zinara bosses

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

SA petrol to hit new record under Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

RBZ officials' trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

UN findings on adverse effects of sanctions on Zimbabwe welcome, says Manzou

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Normalcy returns at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Robbers target haulage truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zapu never join Polad

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF youths to block Somizi's Harare showcase

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Official Zimdollar rate weakens by 1,9 % on the RBZ auction

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zanu-PF councilors block MDC MP's request to build school

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa hasn't filed violence report

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa UK trip meets with protests

15 hrs ago | 2014 Views

'Prophets' jailed for performing fake miracle

15 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Roads take up 30% of devolution funds

15 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zapu ready to take over in 2023

15 hrs ago | 553 Views

JSC boss warns ‘playful' officials

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zacc urges perm secs not to drop their guard

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

Uproar over deputy mayor appointment

15 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's MDC do not retaliate violence?

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Man kills self after fighting with girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Senior teachers resist CALA

15 hrs ago | 218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days