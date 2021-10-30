Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zesa improves power generation capacity

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE country recorded improved power generation in the third quarter ended September 2021 with the Kariba Hydro-Power Station dominating the contribution to the national grid.

According to the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) report for the period under review, there was a general improvement in electricity generation with a total output of 2,203GWh, which surpassed target by 7.69 percent.

"Kariba Power Station contributed 64 percent of the total energy production in the period under review, with five percent exported to Nam Power," said the utility.

"Hwange Power Station supplied 33 percent and the small thermals three percent."

ZPC has said generation was constrained at thermal stations mainly because of low plant availability caused by ageing plant equipment.

It noted that as at the end of the third quarter Kariba Power Station had utilised 17.645Bm3 (billion cubic metres) of water leaving 3.355Bm3 for generation for the rest of the year.

The Zambezi River Authority has allocated 30Bm3 to Kariba North and Kariba South Power Stations for generation in 2021.

"Kariba South Power Station had an annual water allocation of 15Bm3, which corresponds to an annual average capacity of 381MW," said ZPC.

"The water allocation was later reviewed to 42Bm3, which translates to 21Bm3 per utility. This increased the annual average capacity from 381MW to 550MW.

"The lake level dropped from 482.70m at the beginning of the quarter to 480.93m at the end of September 2021.

This represented a 1.77m decrease in lake level over the quarter. The lake level at the end of the same quarter last year was 479.85m."

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Hopewell Chin'ono's trial postponed

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa deploys riot police as civil unrest fears grow

4 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Zimbabwe moves to prosecute sanctions advocates

4 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy case moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Mnangagwa addresses empty chairs at COP26

4 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Fight for Esidakeni Farm rages on

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

Strive Masiyiwa summoned by Zimbabwe Parliament

4 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mnangagwa's son partners Chinese in mining project

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Concern over Zec, Health ministry discord

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Nkayi villagers to name, shame violence perpetrators

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Hailstorm ravages Mutare rural

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Binga villagers identify own relocation site

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Govt commits to improving business environment

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe rated average on access to e-learning

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's doctors fail to submit medical records again

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Icaz CEO quits

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Hwange Power Station expansion 72% complete

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab to be complete in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Mental patient' torches vehicles at carpark

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Joana Mamombe faces fresh criminal charges

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga extends lockdown by 2 more weeks

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Girl (15) murdered over boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth rejoining process underway

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwean banker in failed West Ham bid

4 hrs ago | 1535 Views

NRZ rolls out Bulawayo intra-city commuter rail service

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Sanctions, climate change double blow for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Darlington Dodo fired

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Courts clear three Zinara bosses

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

SA petrol to hit new record under Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

RBZ officials' trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

UN findings on adverse effects of sanctions on Zimbabwe welcome, says Manzou

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Normalcy returns at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Robbers target haulage truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zapu never join Polad

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF youths to block Somizi's Harare showcase

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Official Zimdollar rate weakens by 1,9 % on the RBZ auction

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zanu-PF councilors block MDC MP's request to build school

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa hasn't filed violence report

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa UK trip meets with protests

15 hrs ago | 2014 Views

'Prophets' jailed for performing fake miracle

15 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Roads take up 30% of devolution funds

15 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zapu ready to take over in 2023

15 hrs ago | 554 Views

JSC boss warns ‘playful' officials

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zacc urges perm secs not to drop their guard

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

Uproar over deputy mayor appointment

15 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's MDC do not retaliate violence?

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Man kills self after fighting with girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Senior teachers resist CALA

15 hrs ago | 218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days