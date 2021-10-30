Latest News Editor's Choice


Hwange Power Station expansion 72% complete

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Power Company (ZPC) has announced the expansion project of Hwange Power Station is now 72,18 percent complete having commenced the third quarter at 67,97 percent.

This is despite Covid-19 related setbacks which will see the expected timelines for completion being further extended.

In a statement, ZPC however said it has been doing well and has made milestones.

"The project is however behind schedule due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in low levels of manpower on site as a result of travel restrictions," ZPC in a statement Tuesday.

ZPC has also made headway on the Deka Upgradation Project.

The contractor has mobilised to site to commence the project, with equipment at ports of entry to Zimbabwe and setting up of the contractors' camp and other preparations for construction in progress.

ZPC said stringing of the new transmission and distribution line from Hwange to Sherwood substation under the Expansion Project commenced in July 2021, and a distance of approximately 120km out of 360km has been covered to date.

"With this exercise in place, a number of households also known as Project Affected Persons (PAPs) located on the transmission line wayleave from Hwange to Insukamini are in the process of being relocated under the ZPC Relocation Action Programme (RAP)," ZPC said.

"Construction of new houses for the affected parties commenced in August this year at Hope Fountain, Mazwi, Kloof, Stevenson Farm, Epping Forest, Sawmills, Gwayi Siding, Bambanani, and Chezhou sites.  Completion is expected by December 2021."

Meanwhile, ZPC is also working on the relocation of Ingagula residents.  Land has already been acquired in Empumalanga low and medium density for the relocation project and construction is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022.

Recently the company announced upon completion of the projects there will be continuous power supply.

The US $1.5bn Hwange expansion project, is part of Zimbabwe's efforts to find sustainable solutions to power shortages that are retarding industrial growth and curtailing economic growth.

The power station is the largest coal-fired power generator with production capacity of 920MW.

However, due to old age, the plant's current dependable capacity is around 600MW.

Zimbabweans still endure hours of unloading every day due to the depressed generation capacity and limited ability to import power from regional neighbours.

Source - NewZimbabwe

