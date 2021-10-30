Icaz CEO quits

News / Local

by Staff reporter

INSTITUTE of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (Icaz) chief executive officer (CEO), Gloria Zvaravanhu will leave her role at the end of this year, NewsDay Business reported.In a circular sent to members, Icaz president Tumai Mafunga said Zvaravanhu was stepping down to pursue other interests."This note serves to notify that the CEO, Mrs Gloria Zvaravanhu, will be stepping down from the position of chief executive officer with effect from January 1 2022, following her resignation to pursue other interests," Mafunga said."Her extraordinary service, which will be three years at the end of December 2021, was admirable and has no doubt taken the institute to greater heights locally and internationally," Mafunga said in the circular.Zvaravanhu joined Icaz in January 2019 from short-term insurer, Nicoz Diamond Insurance Limited where she was general manager for corporate services.Prior to that, she was finance executive at First Mutual Life, another insurance firm.Zvaravanhu is credited for establishing a global network of membership at Icaz, including the Women Chartered Accountants Network.During her tenure, she earned a seat at the International Federation of Accountants advisory board and the Pan African Federation of Accountants (Pafa) board."The council and presidium express their appreciation to Gloria for her remarkable service and palpable enthusiasm and inspirational leadership."She is leaving a visible worldwide network membership, the Women Chartered Accountants Network (WeCan) introduction, CA leadership masterclass for students, representing the southern region on the Pafa board and being a member of the International Federation of Accountants advisory board (IFAC)."She also held the implementation of the public sector professional qualification accelerated programme that will soon see the admission of the first members under the public sector category."She leaves the institute in a strong position having built a strong secretariat that will no doubt take the institute to even greater heights," Mafunga said.Zvaravanhu holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from Rhodes University and a Masters in Business Leadership from University of South Africa.She also holds a diploma in short-term insurance studies.She did her Articles with KPMG Chartered Accountants and is currently pursuing an LLM in International Business Law with the University of Cumbria, UK.Icaz was set up on January 11, 1918 in terms of Ordinance 14 of 1917 and is now a statutory body incorporated in terms of the Chartered Accountants Act.It provides leadership on the development, promotion and improvement of the accountancy profession focusing on accounting education, assurance, and good governance practices.