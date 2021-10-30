Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt commits to improving business environment

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
INDUSTRY minister Sekai Nzenza has said government is committed to improving the operating business environment to woo the much-needed investment through implementing economic reforms.

Unfriendly economic policies have been cited as one of the reasons why the country is failing to attract investment necessary to retool industry and revive the economy.

Officiating at the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) 13th marketers' convention in Nyanga last week, Nzenza said government was committed to implementing the ease of doing business reforms.

"You will note that government is currently implementing ease of doing business reforms, which seek to improve the business operating environment, thereby positively impacting the country's global competitiveness," Nzenza said.

The MAZ convention ran under the theme Marketing in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.

Nzenza said government was in the process of streamlining and simplifying import and export regulations, rules and procedures, so that they were in tandem with Southern African Development Community, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa and African Continental Free Trade Area policies.

"Marketers should partner with industry and exporters in marketing products both regionally and internationally," she said.

"As the ministry responsible for industry and commerce, we implore all companies to have e-commerce platforms for trading and ease of doing business."

Zimbabwe is number 140 among 190 economies on the ease of doing business rankings, according to the latest World Bank annual ratings.

The Ease of Doing Business Index ranks countries against each other based on how the regulatory environment is conducive to business operation and stronger protection of property rights.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

