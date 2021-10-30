Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Hailstorm ravages Mutare rural

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HAILSTORM hit parts of Mutare rural and left a trail of destruction with over 100 homesteads, schools and clinics, among other infrastructure heavily damaged.

Mutare Rural district development co-ordinator Wilson Boore said the hailstorm hit the area on Monday.

"The hailstorm affected ward 20, Jaricha and Revesai villages, where 28 households were destroyed. It also affected ward 34 in Nyagundi village, where 54 households were destroyed," he said.

"Most houses had their roofs ripped off, while walls were damaged. Councillors and traditional leaders are still compiling a list of those affected by the hailstorm."

Boore said Munyarari and Chinyauhwera primary schools were also affected by the hailstorm.

"As I speak, teachers at these schools are staying in the open. However, their issues are being addressed.  Munyarari Clinic was severely damaged. The clinic has six rooms which were destroyed. These include the labour, drug, HIV and observation rooms," he said.

Boore urged government to swiftly respond to natural disasters and assist the affected families, while also pleading for assistance from development partners.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

