Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's son partners Chinese in mining project

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's son Collins has partnered with Chinese Investors to pursue a gold mining project in Mutoko.

Radnor Mine, which sits on some of the country's best goldfields in the Makaha area, is owned by ZimCN Investments, a joint venture between Collins and Chinese investors.

Collins, who spoke to NewsDay Business after commissioning hi-tech milling and leaching plants at the firm last week, said they were determined to transform Radnor into one of the biggest gold mining assets in Zimbabwe, which will give impetus to the country's ambition to build a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023.

The new plants are expected to produce more than double the present output at Radnor Mine.

"Zimbabwe is very rich and blessed with minerals," Collins told NewsDay Business.

"There is so much opportunity and potential for growth in the mining sector.  Nothing can stop the country from attaining the targeted US$12 billion mining revenue by 2023," he said.

Collins said the company had potential to compete with, if not surpass, other players in the sector.

ZimCN Investments co-founder Chi Yingdan also told NewsDay Business that Radnor Mine will increase tonnage following the commissioning of the new plants.

"Basically, our approach to the asset that we have is going to use a three-pronged process of gold trapping," he said.

"We are going to use the milling plant, our main plant and the heap leaching method. Within the next three months, we will reach the target of 10 000 tonnes a day. Looking at our claims, we have decided that low-grade ore will be taken to the open field for heap leaching."

Yingdan said the new mill at Radnor Mine made it one of the best mines in the country.

"When it comes to the main plant, we will take the high-grade, preferably from two grammes per tonne and above. We are going to run the good grade at the main plant and the low grade as heap leaching and combining the two.

"I believe that we will reach a significant amount of tonnes to be processed in a day and become a highly competitive, if not the best mine in Zimbabwe," he said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Hopewell Chin'ono's trial postponed

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa deploys riot police as civil unrest fears grow

4 hrs ago | 2994 Views

Zimbabwe moves to prosecute sanctions advocates

4 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy case moves gear up

4 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mnangagwa addresses empty chairs at COP26

4 hrs ago | 2324 Views

Fight for Esidakeni Farm rages on

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

Strive Masiyiwa summoned by Zimbabwe Parliament

4 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Concern over Zec, Health ministry discord

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Nkayi villagers to name, shame violence perpetrators

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Hailstorm ravages Mutare rural

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Binga villagers identify own relocation site

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Govt commits to improving business environment

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe rated average on access to e-learning

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's doctors fail to submit medical records again

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Icaz CEO quits

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Hwange Power Station expansion 72% complete

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zesa improves power generation capacity

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab to be complete in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Mental patient' torches vehicles at carpark

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Joana Mamombe faces fresh criminal charges

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chiwenga extends lockdown by 2 more weeks

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Girl (15) murdered over boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth rejoining process underway

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwean banker in failed West Ham bid

4 hrs ago | 1541 Views

NRZ rolls out Bulawayo intra-city commuter rail service

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Sanctions, climate change double blow for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Darlington Dodo fired

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Courts clear three Zinara bosses

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

SA petrol to hit new record under Ramaphosa

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

RBZ officials' trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

UN findings on adverse effects of sanctions on Zimbabwe welcome, says Manzou

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Normalcy returns at Beitbridge border

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Robbers target haulage truck drivers

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zapu never join Polad

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF youths to block Somizi's Harare showcase

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Official Zimdollar rate weakens by 1,9 % on the RBZ auction

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zanu-PF councilors block MDC MP's request to build school

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa hasn't filed violence report

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa UK trip meets with protests

15 hrs ago | 2014 Views

'Prophets' jailed for performing fake miracle

15 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Roads take up 30% of devolution funds

15 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zapu ready to take over in 2023

15 hrs ago | 554 Views

JSC boss warns ‘playful' officials

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zacc urges perm secs not to drop their guard

15 hrs ago | 367 Views

Uproar over deputy mayor appointment

15 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa's MDC do not retaliate violence?

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

No Kalawa Homecoming again this December

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Man kills self after fighting with girlfriend

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Senior teachers resist CALA

15 hrs ago | 219 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days