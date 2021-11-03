Latest News Editor's Choice


Police identify dangerous pick-up points

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in the Midlands province have identified more than 10 undesignated pick-up points in Gweru, Gokwe and Zvishavane which have become a haven for criminals.

With a reported surge in robberies targeting the motorists and travelling members of the public, the police warned of the dangers that can befall unsuspecting travelers at the illegal pick-up and drop-off points.

The undesignated transport pick-up points being taken advantage of by criminals include, according to Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emanuel Mahoko, Cathedral, Amtec, Wimpy, Showgrounds, Clonsilla, and Lower Gweru turn-off in Gweru.

"In Zvishavane undesignated pick-up points include GTS garage, Madeira, Chibuku turn off, Pote supermarket along Bulawayo road and Rutenga road near Zvishavane town council. Travelers should also avoid places like Chikwingwizha turn-off, Surprise shopping centre, Unki turn off and Mambowa shops along Gweru Shurugwi road," he said.

Insp Mahoko said Gokwe undesignated pick-up points are at Zuva service station and Zimpost.

"ZRP Midlands Province wishes to give a very important communication to the general public in the province or travelling journeys passing through the Province. The public is called upon to exercise very high caution to prevent cases of robbery, some of them, involving use of weapons.

"There is an indication that robberies are on the rise in all areas across the Province. They used to be prevalent in places like dark alleys or thoroughfares leading to high density suburbs in towns. Currently, they have also become common in highways and other places," he said.

Insp Mahoko said motorists and people hitch-hiking for transport at undesignated places are mostly being targeted.

Hitch hikers, he said, have proven to be easy targets.

"Once they are out of public eyes, they pounce on their victims. In these instances, motor vehicles and valuable property are being stolen," he said.

Insp Mahoko urged members of the public undertaking journeys to always look for transport at designated places and ranks.

"The official public passenger service vehicles are buses and kombis with registration numbers written in red paint on a white colored plate. Let us take all caution especially now as we approach the end of year festive season. Let's all take heed as fighting crime is everyone's responsibility," he said.



Source - The Chronicle

