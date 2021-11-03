Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cigarette smugglers shoot cop at Limpopo River

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A POLICE officer seconded to the national security task force that is enforcing anti-cross border crimes along the country's border with South Africa was yesterday shot and injured by seven cigarette smugglers he encountered while on patrol along the Limpopo River.

The incident occurred near the Tshinyampanze a few kilometers east of the Beitbridge border post.

The member of the Support Unit was injured on the left shoulder and taken to the Beitbridge District Hospital for treatment.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said last night:

"The member has been taken to the hospital for treatment while we continue investigations and pursuing the suspects.  He was the first to have an encounter with the seven cigarettes smugglers who were heading towards South Africa. When he tried to effect an arrest at the same time calling for reinforcement, the smugglers shot at him, on the left shoulder.  When his colleagues reacted, the seven suspects had already escaped to the South Africa side."

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were yet to make any arrests and warned criminals operating along the border that the police will not allow lawlessness.

He said people willing to do cross-border business should do so legally.

Source - The Chronicle

