Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Top Bulawayo family doctor dies in car crash

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PROMINENT Bulawayo medical doctor and National University of Science and Technology (Nust) lecturer Muriel Fallala died yesterday after she lost control of her vehicle near Ascot race course while driving to the city's centre to attend to a critical patient.

She lost control of her Mitsubishi SUV while driving along 12th Avenue extension.

The vehicle veered off the road, overturned and hit a precast wall at Old Miltonians Club.

A specialist family practitioner, Dr Fallala died on the spot while rushing to save another life at about 3PM.

Dr Fallala, lauded by her colleagues for her service to Bulawayo, was alone in the car when the accident occurred.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene, scores of motorists had stopped on the side of the road trying to understand how the crash had happened.

Her colleague who rushed to the scene was traumatised by the incident and had to be rushed to a local hospital.
Dr Fallala's body was taken to a local mortuary by police.

Acting Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Linos Phiri said Dr Fallala could have been speeding.

"We are told that she was rushing to the city centre to attend to a critical patient at Galen House. She lost control of her vehicle and it rolled and hit a precast wall. She died on the spot," said Mr Phiri.

Doctors in Bulawayo said Dr Fallala's sudden death was sad for the medical fraternity and the city considering her immense contributions to the community.

Mpilo acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya could hardly speak as he expressed his devastation following her death.

"For me it's a personal loss, I've known Dr Fallala for a long time. This afternoon at 1.30PM we were together at the Royal Clinic. She had come there to see a patient and we were talking medicine and all that little did I know that she was coming to say goodbye. I'm really devastated. She is someone who had done so much for the community, for the people of Bulawayo and people of Zimbabwe. She worked tirelessly over the years to provide emergency services and deliver so many babies safely. She was still young and strong, this is a sad day for me," said Prof Ngwenya,

Dr Fallala was a Medical and Dental Council of Zimbabwe councillor and an administrator at Galen House.

Zimbabwe Medical Association president Dr Francis Chiwora said Dr Fallala was a dedicated cadre who did not just treat patients, but also imparted knowledge to up-and-coming doctors.

The vehicle in which Dr Muriel Fallala died after the car overturned along 12th Avenue in Bulawayo yesterday

"She was a senior medical practitioner and also a senior lecturer at Nust. She had worked in Bulawayo for over 30 years. She was a very dedicated medical practitioner. We are shocked to hear about her passing on. We have lost a dedicated cadre to our profession. She was general practitioner, a family practitioner based at Galen House," said Dr Chiwora.

"She had also specialised on what is called specialist family practitioner which is a new specialist field which started being practised in the country in the last four to six years. She was one of the few practitioners who had qualified as a specialist family practitioner. She immediately embarked on training others to join the specialist field."

Nust communication and marketing director Mr Thabani Mpofu said Dr Fallala's death is not just a loss to her family but the nation at large.

"The Nust community is in shock and at a loss for words over the passing away of Dr Muriel Selma Fallala in a car accident this afternoon. Dr Fallala, a Specialist Family Physician, was the Co-ordinator of the Masters in Family Medicine programme under the Department of Community Medicine in the Faculty of Medicine. She joined Nust three years ago at a time when the Faculty of Medicine was introducing new specialised postgraduate degree programmes," said Mr Mpofu.

"She brought vast experience and expertise gained from her long-service in the medical field. Many know her as one of the leading doctors at the Galen House Emergency Clinic. Her death is a huge blow to Nust and the nation at large.

We have lost an experienced medical doctor, academic and administrator. We mourn with the Fallala family during these difficult times."

Dr Fallala trained at Stellenbosch University in South Africa and Second Medical University in Moscow, Russia.

She was the past president of the College of Primary Care Physicians Zimbabwe and was a member of the World Organization of Family Doctors.

Source - The Chroncile

Must Read

Fear grips Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1764 Views

MRP activist in court over public violence, theft charges

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zanu-PF conference lacked strategic imperatives for economic growth

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Econet commissions new high-speed LTE base stations in rural areas

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Govt sets up team to monitor social media

3 hrs ago | 506 Views

Robbery cases scaring away FDI, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Beitbridge runs dry

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay fire levy

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Zimbabwe will reduce CO2 emission by 40% in 9 years' - it's rich, failed to deliver free elections in 41 years

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Business trip to North-America: handy guide

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed 13 years for Johannesburg armed robbery

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Teachers fear violent school gangs

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabwe space agency secures Russian partnership

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Cigarette smugglers shoot cop at Limpopo River

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Police identify dangerous pick-up points

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Border corruption accused challenges her suspension

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Madlela Skhobokhobo joins Skyz Metro FM

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Panicky Zanu-PF deploy riot Police' - no reforms means no economic recovery, civil unrest is inevitable

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Conduct of US Embassy shocks Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 682 Views

Corrupt police officers put on notice

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Prophets' drownings: Chief demands 20 cattle

4 hrs ago | 562 Views

Mnangagwa to approach Twitter over Tsenengamu

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

Gomba, six councillors lose recall challenge

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Robbers escape after police shootout

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Prison officers urged to shun corruption

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

RBZ warns rogue elements operating in black market

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Mnangagwa weaponising Covid-19'

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Pastor bashes congregant

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mthulisi Hanana takes over a interim ZAPU spokesperson

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwean teachers plot crippling strike

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

PHOTO: Sick General Chiwenga's picture shocks the internet

8 hrs ago | 5303 Views

Sex starved cop bashes colleague at the barrack

15 hrs ago | 3346 Views

Chamisa gains ground in Zhombe...as MDC headman is installed

16 hrs ago | 3157 Views

VID Mushikashika war in Bindura

17 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Sex worker kills client over cell phone dispute

17 hrs ago | 2073 Views

Chamisa's supporter kills Mnangagwa's supporter

19 hrs ago | 4413 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days