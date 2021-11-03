Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean man jailed 13 years for Johannesburg armed robbery

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 21-year-old Zimbabwean man has been jailed an effective 13 years for teaming up with two other men to rob a shopkeeper of money and a cellphone at gunpoint at a clothing boutique in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Carlos Mhlanga, who was arrested in July last year, was sent to prison on Friday following a full trial at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.

He was brought to court for aggravated robbery and was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Johannesburg police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele confirmed the man had been convicted due to diligence on the part of the investigating officers.

"The accused and two of his accomplices robbed Clifford Boutique Clothing shop corner Bree and Polly Street on July 13 last year around 5 pm. The trio entered the shop pretending to be customers and later pointed at a cashier with firearms, before taking an undisclosed amount of money from the till.

"They also searched him and took his cellphone, after which they fled from the scene in different directions," said Captain Mbele.

A taxi queue marshal came to his rescue and apprehended the man who then recovered the firearm, live ammunition, and cellphone from the complainant's cellphone.

"We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from committing the same crime," added Captain Mbele.

Source - The Chroncile

