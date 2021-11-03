Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Beitbridge runs dry

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BEITBRIDGE town has gone for three days without water due to a burst pipe, forcing residents to resort to unhygienic sources of water.

Town clerk Loud Ramakgapola told Southern Eye that the pipe bursts were due to archaic water reticulation infrastructure.

"Generally, the pipes are old and most of them are asbestos pipes. They are no longer in use in modern times. The recommendation is to use PVC pipes. We will have to budget for a complete upgrade in the 2022 budget," Ramakgapola said.

In a notice on Sunday, the municipality said its engineers were attending to the pipe bursts with hopes of a quick return to normal water supplies.

"Affected areas include wards 1, 2 (low-density area), ward 3 and part of ward 6 (Alpha, Garikai Hlalani Kuhle) and Madinginye suburb (GD254)," read the notice dispatched by management.

"Repairs have successfully been done on the line supplying wards 3 and 6, while repairs are still outstanding on the line supplying wards 1 and 2 due to unavailability of materials. We are making efforts to ensure these are availed by tomorrow.

"Beitbridge Prison, Beitbridge District Hospital and the country's border post have been affected by the latest water cuts."

Residents accused the municipality of failing to provide stop-gap measures such as delivery of water bowsers to the affected suburbs.

They said the municipality was failing to warn them of water shutdowns on time.

Meanwhile, hundreds of prospective house owners in the SDP area of Beitbridge are pooling resources to raise US$31 726 to build a trunk line in order to have their homes connected to the town's sewer system.

Some of the residents fully paid for serviced stands in 2012.

Near their area, there is also a section where medium-density and low-density houses have no water, sewage and electricity connections.

Ramakgapola said he could not immediately respond to the issue as he was on leave.

A committee member of the association of prospective house owners who declined to be named told Southern Eye that they paid US$6 700 to Forit Land Developers for development of the stands.

He said 259 stand owners were affected by lack of servicing of the stands.

"They are telling us we have to wait for roads to be developed first, but it has been like this since 2012," said the committee member.

The residents have tasked their committee to open a bank account and raise among themselves US$31 276 for a sewer trunk line that will see them connected to the town's sewer system.

The money they are raising is despite that when they purchased stands, the trunk line was included.

"The developer actually gave us a quotation of the trunk line. It is unfair. We are at a standstill."

Peter Zvenyika, who lives in the New Medium Density, said for the last six years, Beitbridge Municipality had been promising to provide water.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Fear grips Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1720 Views

MRP activist in court over public violence, theft charges

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zanu-PF conference lacked strategic imperatives for economic growth

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Econet commissions new high-speed LTE base stations in rural areas

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Govt sets up team to monitor social media

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Robbery cases scaring away FDI, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay fire levy

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Zimbabwe will reduce CO2 emission by 40% in 9 years' - it's rich, failed to deliver free elections in 41 years

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Business trip to North-America: handy guide

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed 13 years for Johannesburg armed robbery

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Teachers fear violent school gangs

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Top Bulawayo family doctor dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zimbabwe space agency secures Russian partnership

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Cigarette smugglers shoot cop at Limpopo River

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Police identify dangerous pick-up points

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Border corruption accused challenges her suspension

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Madlela Skhobokhobo joins Skyz Metro FM

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

'Panicky Zanu-PF deploy riot Police' - no reforms means no economic recovery, civil unrest is inevitable

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Conduct of US Embassy shocks Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Corrupt police officers put on notice

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Prophets' drownings: Chief demands 20 cattle

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Mnangagwa to approach Twitter over Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 732 Views

Gomba, six councillors lose recall challenge

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Robbers escape after police shootout

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Prison officers urged to shun corruption

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

RBZ warns rogue elements operating in black market

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

'Mnangagwa weaponising Covid-19'

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Pastor bashes congregant

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mthulisi Hanana takes over a interim ZAPU spokesperson

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean teachers plot crippling strike

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

PHOTO: Sick General Chiwenga's picture shocks the internet

8 hrs ago | 5253 Views

Sex starved cop bashes colleague at the barrack

14 hrs ago | 3345 Views

Chamisa gains ground in Zhombe...as MDC headman is installed

16 hrs ago | 3148 Views

VID Mushikashika war in Bindura

17 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Sex worker kills client over cell phone dispute

17 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Chamisa's supporter kills Mnangagwa's supporter

19 hrs ago | 4410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days