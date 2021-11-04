Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) says it is pushing for the setting up of timelines to reduce delays in the prosecution of corruption cases.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure told delegates at the Zimbabwe Association of Pension Funds conference in Nyanga that corruption was rife in both private and public institutions and there was  need to  nip it in the bud.

"Corruption is endemic in both the public and private sectors. Private sector can be a victim and beneficiary of corruption. We have witnessed senior business executives with political connections gaining preferential treatment through influence peddling," Makamure said.

He said the pension industry should intensify efforts to improve governance frameworks and strengthen actions to improve the prevention, detection and sanctioning of corrupt practices.

"The major objectives of pension industry investments are to ensure safety of pension fund assets and maintenance of fair (above inflation) returns on investment for the benefit of beneficiaries. Where there is corruption such as fraud and embezzlement, the benefits are eroded," he said.

Makamure said Zacc was concerned about delays in the prosecution of corruption cases.

He said Zacc was lobbying for legal reforms that would gazette timelines on corruption cases prosecution.

"When the suspect is given bail, they have not been released. We are concerned about the delay in prosecution of corruption cases. There must be timeframes in which the corruption matter is finalised. We want the matter to be finalised within a certain period. There is progress in that regard. Then we deal with the catch and release," Makamure said.

"We have lobbied to be given prosecuting powers. NPA is dealing with so many matters. Criminal matters, some of them are not corruption matters.

"That is why we are also lobbying for legal reforms so that we have timelines. Judges have been complaining but matters are not coming. We have to measure ourselves in terms of results, not number of dockets. Those are the reforms we are pushing for."

The Zacc commissioner said the commission was rolling out integrity pledges in public and private sectors as well as integrity committees to champion the anti-corruption agenda.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 477 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 237 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 34 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 262 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 32 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | 100 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

1 hr ago | 133 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2099 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

20 hrs ago | 6471 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days