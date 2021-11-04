Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BUS crews carrying voluntary returnees from South Africa yesterday abandoned their vehicles in Beitbridge in protest over alleged corruption by security officers who were reportedly demanding bribes of R2 500 per bus for passage at roadblocks.

The drivers refused to drive back to Beitbridge Border Post where the police ordered them to go and be searched by the Customs and Excise Department so that they could proceed with their trips.

Beitbridge police boss, Assistant Commissioner Cosmos Masepa, who is in charge of an operation against smuggling and border jumping told Southern Eye that the buses were actually carrying contraband.

"We have stopped them because they are carrying contraband.  Some of them have just got six passengers on board and goods. We sent them back to the border so that they can be checked to ensure that duty is paid," Masepa said.

He said the buses were turned back because there were no Customs and Excise teams at the roadblocks.

"Otherwise they could have been processed on site. These buses smuggle goods, and we are checking against that, "he said.

Representatives of bus crews, however, denied that they were carrying contraband.

They alleged that security officers were demanding bribes.

"We are saying enough is enough. They sent us back to the border where their colleagues would have cleared us. This is all being done to press us to pay bribes of R2 500 per bus. We are tired of this operation which has lost its meaning," one of the drivers told Southern Eye.

Yesterday, more than seven buses were parked 10km outside Beitbridge.

Stranded passengers sat hopelessly under trees.

"The government must come to investigate this situation, we carry voluntary returnees and these are being treated as border jumpers yet they pass through the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa," another bus driver said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 454 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 233 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 32 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 156 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 258 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 37 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 32 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | 97 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

1 hr ago | 75 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

1 hr ago | 55 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2098 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

20 hrs ago | 6469 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days