SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

News / Local

by Staff reporter

NDEBELE Queen from South Africa, Sekhothali Mabhena has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition set for Friday in Matopo.The other two guests, who are part of the cast in South Africa's famous soap, Muvhango, Lesley Musina and Sharon Seno are expected to jet in later today for the same event.The fashion exhibition to be hosted by local fashion designer and founder of Ganu Designs, Nkanyezi Malunga is a hybrid event meant to integrate innovation efforts by women in the rural areas and those in the urban setup.In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Malunga said the exhibition provides a platform where women share ideas, skills, cultural beauty as well as indigenous knowledge systems.