Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NDEBELE Queen from South Africa, Sekhothali Mabhena has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition set for Friday in Matopo.

The other two guests, who are part of the cast in South Africa's famous soap, Muvhango, Lesley Musina and Sharon Seno are expected to jet in later today for the same event.

The fashion exhibition to be hosted by local fashion designer and founder of Ganu Designs, Nkanyezi Malunga is a hybrid event meant to integrate innovation efforts by women in the rural areas and those in the urban setup.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Malunga said the exhibition provides a platform where women share ideas, skills, cultural beauty as well as indigenous knowledge systems.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 470 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 236 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 34 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 158 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 259 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 42 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 32 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

1 hr ago | 132 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2099 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

20 hrs ago | 6470 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days