Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

by Staff reporter

TWENTY-EIGHT Chiadzwa villagers and their headman Robert Chiadzwa yesterday appeared in court facing public violence charges after they allegedly demonstrated against Chinese diamond miner, Anjin, on Tuesday.They were remanded to November 22 on $3 000 bail each by Mutare magistrate Langton Mukwengi.As part of their bail conditions, they were ordered to keep a distance of 100m from the company premises.They were represented by lawyers Passmore Nyakureba, Cosmas Chibaya and Blessward Mungure.It is alleged that sometime in July this year, Anjin management engaged Chief Marange with the intention of holding a ritual so that the company could resume operations.Chief Marange ordered his headmen to officiate at the ceremony, but Chiadzwa did not comply.On Thursday last week at around 11am, Chiadzwa allegedly led a group of about 200 people to Anjin and destroyed clay pots containing traditional beer prepared for the ceremony as well as the tents.Anjin management did not report the matter to police.The Chiadzwa community then demanded that 10% of the jobs at the company be reserved for locals. Anjin management promised to come back to them on November 2, 2021 for dialogue.On November 2, the villagers gathered for the meeting with Anjin at Newman Chiadzwa's homestead, but Anjin management did not turn up.This triggered a demonstration at the company's new processing plant. The protesters forced their way into the processing plant, barricaded roads leading to the plant and ordered a shutdown.In the ensuing melee, the accused allegedly assaulted 10 Chinese nationals, Liang Fa Guo (47), Xu Yong Jun, Liu Ca Long, Mu Sen Sen, among others.Police then intervened and arrested the suspects.