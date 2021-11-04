Latest News Editor's Choice


Gweru murderer dies in cells

by Staff reporter
A 38-YEAR-OLD Gweru man, who on Tuesday allegedly butchered his wife and two minor children in a bizarre incident, reportedly collapsed and died in holding cells at the magistrates court yesterday while waiting to be remanded.

Leo Kanyimo is believed to have succumbed to multiple injuries he sustained as neighbours attempted to effect citizen's arrest following the gruesome murder.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko referred questions to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who could not be reached for comment.

A police source, who escorted Kanyimo from Nehanda Police Station, where he was held, said the now-deceased had multiple injuries from the beating he got from members of the community who wanted to effect a  citizen's arrest.

"When we arrived at the court he appeared very unwell.  He had sutured deep cuts on his head and bruises on his body.  When we arrived outside the court cells, he collapsed and died," the police source said.

The body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary.

It is alleged that on November 2, Kanyimo's neighbour, Naison Matavire heard the deceased's wife and children calling for help and rushed to investigate. He saw Kanyimo smashing the head of his 11-month-old baby with a wooden handle. He had already murdered his wife, Chipo Shava (30) and his six-year-old son. His other son aged five was rescued by Matavire.

Kanyimo then took to his heels, but neighbours mobilised and attacked him with various weapons until they apprehended and handed him to the police.

The Midlands capital yesterday recorded another gruesome murder involving a 28-year-old man who was hit with a brick after a heated argument over an undisclosed matter in the city centre.

Police identified the deceased as Kelvin Nyathi (28) of Gweru who was fatally struck on the head by Emmanuel Maparutsa (28) of Mkoba 17, Gweru.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

