Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE African Apostolic Church (Vapostori veAfrica) led by archbishop Paul Mwazha has dragged its members to the High Court, accusing them of illegally taking over leadership of the church in defiance of a Supreme Court order that nullified the appointment of Alfred Mwazha as the new leader.

Last month, the Supreme Court upheld part of a High Court ruling on the succession dispute, where Alfred is trying to succeed his 103-year-old father, Paul, who is founder of the sect, saying his takeover was unconstitutional.

In a High Court application yesterday, Ernest Mhambare, a reverend with the sect, was cited as the first applicant, where he accused nine other respondents of being in contempt of court.

Mhambare accused Alfred of usurping the archbishop's powers by calling for unsanctioned gatherings.

Mwazha's three sons, Alfred, Ngoni and James, together with other church elders, Richard Juru, Elson Tafa, Charles Tekeshe, Lovemore Mharadze, Norman Siyamuzhombwe, Gwatirera Jabangwe and Simbanechako Tsveta have been  cited as respondents.

"This is an application for contempt of court, in particular the Supreme Court order delivered on October 14, 2021. This application for civil contempt is based on the fact that the actions and conduct of the respondents are both wilful and malafide in their refusal or failure to comply with the aforesaid orders of the Supreme Court and this honourable court," the papers read in part.

Mhambare said the church remained under the leadership of Mwazha, adding that the respondents were trying to grab the apostolic sect founded in 1959 using unconstitutional means in a bid to impose Alfred as the leader.

"Upon being notified of the Supreme Court judgment, the respondents have gone ahead to proclaim the first respondent as the head of the church using the expedience of clause 9.2.2 of the church's constitution arguing that on October 16, 2021, he was appointed leader after a meeting of the priesthood council. They have continued to usurp the powers of the archbishop Paul Mwazha and called the Press to announce that they were now in charge of the church contrary to the terms and conditions of the Supreme Court judgment."

Mhambare said they were re-structuring the church contrary to the Supreme Court judgment and calling for meetings without the consent of the church leader.

"One of the meetings was called and advertised as Holy Communion service at Ndarikure shrine in the Midlands," he said.

Mhambare said despite an order granted by the court on October 29, the respondents on the sane day wrote a circular to church members advising them that nothing had changed and the gathering was going on as earlier communicated.

Last month, Supreme Court judges Justices George Chiweshe, Susan Mavangira and Tendai Uchena ordered that the decision of High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi nullifying Alfred's claim to be the successor of his father stood, and described the move to usurp his powers as unconstitutional.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 238 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 36 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 262 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 219 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 33 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | 100 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

1 hr ago | 133 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2102 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

20 hrs ago | 6474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days