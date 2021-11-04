Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende yesterday disclosed that the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition party had resolved to lodge an official complaint with the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) over Zanu-PF-sponsored political violence against the party.

This follows claims this week by NPRC deputy chairperson Lillian Chigwedere that the commission had not instituted investigations into the violent attacks on Chamisa as there was no official complaint from the party.

Chamisa has been a victim of political violence in Mashonaland and Manicaland provinces, where he has been meeting party supporters.

The opposition party also claimed there was an attempt on Chamisa's life in Mutare last month.

Hwende said the opposition party would file a complaint with NPRC to pave way for its official investigations.

"We are finalising the report, documenting in detail of what transpired in Manicaland, Mashonaland West and Masvingo provinces with a view of submitting an official complaint to NPRC so that it investigates. All those incidents are not being investigated (by police) as no one has phoned, or summoned any party official to hear our side of the story," Hwende said.

A fortnight ago, following the Manicaland incident where a bullet is alleged to have hit Chamisa's car, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the MDC Alliance was refusing to co-operate in the investigations.

According to Nyathi, the opposition party refused to bring the vehicles involved in the alleged attacks for forensic examination.

Analysts have warned that Zimbabwe is headed for a violent 2023 poll citing reports of inter and intra-party violence.

In a statement last week, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition said police were duty-bound to investigate acts of political violence.

Zanu-PF has, however, said the attacks against the opposition were stage-managed.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 275 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 238 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 36 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 33 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | 100 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

1 hr ago | 133 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2102 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

20 hrs ago | 6474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days