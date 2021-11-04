Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mliswa snatched my wife'

by Staff reporter
A HARARE man has accused Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) of snatching his wife, resulting in him bashing her.

Tafadzwa Tamangani (46), appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure to answer to gender-based violence charges.

Tamangani was being represented by Knowledge Maeresera and Edwin Hamunakwadi and is denying the allegations that he assaulted his wife Jannet Tamangani.

He told the court that his wife's relationship with Mliswa was causing friction in his marriage.

Janet, Tamangani claimed, relocated to Mliswa's residence for three months and only came back armed with a peace order. He also claimed that his wife had evicted him from his house.

"Your worship, currently we have divorce proceedings at the High Court. I am now renting a house somewhere and it pains me because the conditions that were given to me by the court are too much. Right now, Mliswa is playing at my house, and his children are always at my place," Tamangani told the court.

"She was staying with Mliswa at his Borrowdale residence and there are also pictures of her with him at his farm."

Tamangani said he reported Jannet to the police after she stole US$1,5 million from the safe and also attempted to change company documents into her name. She is, however, yet to be arrested.

"She would come home at times to collect her clothes whenever I was not there. The complainant stole US$1,5 million and I did nothing to her. So I could not have assaulted her over these issues," Tamangani said.

Mashavakure closed the defence case. She will deliver her ruling on the matter on November 11.

Allegations against Tamangani are that, on June 7, 2021, he assaulted his wife in front of their four children, resulting in her sustaining a chest wound.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

