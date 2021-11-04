Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday bragged that he had made a major breakthrough in his re-engagement efforts with leaders of hostile Western nations, some of which have imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe, adding that most of them appeared remorseful after he confronted them at the just-ended the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Addressing ruling Zanu-PF party supporters soon  after landing at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Mnangagwa braggingly said he met several influential leaders at the COP26 summit, among them United States President Joe Biden during a banquet organised by the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

He claimed that the United Kingdom, which imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe, had invited him to the summit after realising that his government was progressing well even without their input, saying this confirmed London's new drive to re-engage with Harare after Brexit.

Mngangagwa told his supporters that he also had occasion to meet with heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II's son, who failed to engage meaningfully with him in genuine political dialogue.

"Last year, there was a global summit in Britain, but Zimbabwe was not invited and we told them to build their own country and we build ours," he said.

"But this year, they decided to re-engage us. They then realised that whether they invited us or not, we are progressing well here. When I met him (British Prime Minister Boris Johnson), I vowed that I would not extend my greeting first. He did extend his hand first and he smiled and smiled. Later on, there was a party that was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and attended by heads of State only. I was invited. I went there with my friend Uhuru Kenyata.

"The Queen was not feeling well but she sent her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William. I introduced myself to Prince Charles and asked him why he hadn't visited Zimbabwe 40 years after he lowered the Union Jack to see the progress we have achieved. I then realised that he could not talk genuine politics, and I decided to engage on issues to do with hunting."

Mnangagwa said Biden took the initiative to introduce himself when they met at the queen's banquet.

"I asked him what wrong we had done to his people. I questioned him over what kind of democracy his country was exhibiting when they put people on trial without meeting them. He then summoned his staffer, whom he tasked to schedule a meeting with me later. I then told him, ‘You have done right, and you may go."

He said when he met European Union Council president Charles Michel, he told him in the face that the EU had been incited by the British to impose sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson   George Charamba claimed on his @Jamwanda2 Twitter handle that  the West had come to terms with the fact that the land reform programme was irreversible.

"What adds to the rousing welcome is the fact that this is the first time a Zimbabwean leader steps on UK soil ever since the standoff between Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom and the West over recovery of the Zimbabwe heritage through the iconic land reform programme," he tweeted.

"Zimbabwe stood steadfast, maintaining its heritage was non-negotiable. Seeing the resolve and determination, even amidst crippling illegal sanctions, countries of the West, the UK included, are beginning to accept that the land reform programme is irrevocable, with its reversal being made a precondition for re-engagement and normalisation of relations."

In July 2020, government inked a US3,5 billion compensation deal with white former commercial farmers for improvements on the land they lost during the 2000 land reform programme.

But observers yesterday rubbished Mnangagwa's so-called "fruitful" re-engagement with Western leaders, saying all those efforts would come to naught as long as the Zanu-PF leader failed to implement genuine political and economic reforms necessary to end the country's international isolation.

Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said Mnangagwa could not measure success of his engagement efforts using the occasion of the meeting he had, but with the results which included lifting of sanctions.

"Mnangagwa has so much to produce as evidence of engagement which is pictures of him shaking hands with powerful leaders, but real evidence of the success of his engagement is yet to be seen," he said.

"For Mnangagwa and his government, the measure of success is the occasion of him meeting the presidents, but if there were no tangible results from the meeting, then it was a waste of time. Ending Zimbabwe's isolation on the international arena depends on a number of issues. It depends on whether Mnangagwa is really committed to implement the reforms that will improve foreign relations."

Another political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said the climate change summit was a talk show and there was no great achievement in attending such a meeting, but it had enabled Mnangagwa to meet leaders who "matter" the most.

"Although the COP26 gave Mnangagwa an opportunity to meet leaders who matter for the progress of the Zimbabwe welfare, it does not necessarily correspond with the expenditure," Mukundu said.

"If the President is really committed to turn around the economy, he should reform first on the use of resources. Zambia had similar engagements at the summit, but at a smaller cost to Zimbabwe by far. The President might have successfully engaged other influential leaders, but the question is: will it lead to change of his behaviour on issues of governance? Are we going to have credible elections that will warrant removal of sanctions and end the frosty relations between Zimbabwe and other Western countries?"

Mnangagwa's trip to the UK has been marred by wide public criticism over his US$1 million flight on an Azerbaijan airbus and taking with him over 100 delegates to Scotland.

But Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development programmes manager John Maketo said although the expenditure was unjustified, it was necessary for the President to attend the summit.

"It was necessary for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend the COP26 summit because the country is battling the effects of climate change," he said.

"We need solutions on adapting to climate and for him to attend such a high level event, it is a success. However, there is need for justification   of the delegation he travelled with, at a time when the resources are not enough to cater for public services. There is need for government to implement cost-cutting measures on its expenditure. The excess expenditure on the Scotland trip becomes an issue of concern when we compare it with other countries, Zambia for instance."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 483 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 238 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 36 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 150 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 263 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 33 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | 100 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

1 hr ago | 134 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2102 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

20 hrs ago | 6474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days