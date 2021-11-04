Latest News Editor's Choice


SA falls in love with Sikhosana

From the thickets of Nkayi, Matabeleland North, to the bright lights of Johannesburg, Folklore musician and internet sensation Clopas Sikhosana Buhlungu has proved to be a darling to his followers in South Africa.

When he released his smash hit Dlala Ntethe mid-year, many dismissed the man from Gwampa as a "nincompoop."
Fast forward to today, Sikhosana is living the dream as he has become the most sought-after Zimbabwean artiste across the South of Limpopo.

What started as a pipedream is now reality and the goofy timer is floating on top of the cream.

From his hotel room in Jozi, Sikhosana, who crossed Limpopo for the first time in his life, said he never saw himself seeing the bright lights of Mzansi.

"This is the first time I set foot in South Africa and people love me so much. It is a lovely experience down here in Mzansi and people are happy to see me here. I think I must stay longer," said the ecstatic Sikhosana.

Growing up in rural Nkayi, Sikhosana revealed that he always listened to and admired Ndolwane Super Sounds as he got inspiration from their music. A year shy to turning to his golden jubilee, Sikhosana is over the moon that he finally shared the stage with Ndolwane Super Sound's Martin Sibanda.

"On 30 October I shared the stage with Martin at Hillbrow Theatre and it is a huge achievement in my career. I can say I performed like a professional in front of the crowds and they loved me because they even threw money on stage when I was performing," said Sikhosana. Because of his stella performance, Sikhosana has managed to clinch two more gigs in Jozi. He will be performing in Germiston on 6 November.

Source - B-Metro

