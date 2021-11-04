Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OUTGOING Highlanders vice-chairman, Modern Ngwenya is rumoured to be eyeing the position of Zifa president, with some speculating that he will aim for the post of vice president to learn the ropes before he guns for the top post in future elections.

While not hiding his ambition for a seat at Zifa, Ngwenya is keeping his cards close to his chest.

"It is a natural phenomenon to aspire to progress to a higher level in any organisation hence I am in ascendency mode regarding football administration. I have definitely done enough at club level to lead at a national level," Ngwenya told this publication.

"I know working together works. I am because we are! As such, I will always advocate for team work, unity of purpose and singleness of purpose. I am now ripe and available to add value at a national level," he added.

He said will step down from his position at Bosso in February next year to concentrate on his campaign.  Ngwenya was elected Bosso vice chairman in 2016 after beating his closest rival Kenneth Mhlophe, who, however, later bounced back to become Bosso chairman.

But, Ngwenya was also acting chair from October 2016 until the 2018 elections, when the then Bosso chairperson, Peter Dube, was suspended by Zifa.

Ngwenya proved his mettle as an effective administrator taking all of five years to convince Sakunda Holdings' supremo, Kuda Tagwirei to sponsor Highlanders. He single-handedly drove the Sakunda deal until the eventual signing of a million-dollar sponsorship package for the club.

The businessman together with CAPS United supremo Farai Jere and ex-Dynamos chairman Kenny Mubaiwa were instrumental in key negotiations with telecommunications giants, Netone for sponsorship for Highlanders, Makepekepe and DeMbare.

As the football family awaits the official confirmation of candidates who will vie for local football's most influential posts, ex-Caps United and Warriors star Alois Bunjira is reportedly another candidate outside the current Zifa board members who have intentions to contest in next year's Zifa elections amid revelations that ex-Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Twin Phiri will also be running for the office.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 238 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 180 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 262 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 33 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | 100 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

1 hr ago | 133 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2102 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

20 hrs ago | 6474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days