Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

News / Local

by Staff reporter

OUTGOING Highlanders vice-chairman, Modern Ngwenya is rumoured to be eyeing the position of Zifa president, with some speculating that he will aim for the post of vice president to learn the ropes before he guns for the top post in future elections.While not hiding his ambition for a seat at Zifa, Ngwenya is keeping his cards close to his chest."It is a natural phenomenon to aspire to progress to a higher level in any organisation hence I am in ascendency mode regarding football administration. I have definitely done enough at club level to lead at a national level," Ngwenya told this publication."I know working together works. I am because we are! As such, I will always advocate for team work, unity of purpose and singleness of purpose. I am now ripe and available to add value at a national level," he added.He said will step down from his position at Bosso in February next year to concentrate on his campaign. Ngwenya was elected Bosso vice chairman in 2016 after beating his closest rival Kenneth Mhlophe, who, however, later bounced back to become Bosso chairman.But, Ngwenya was also acting chair from October 2016 until the 2018 elections, when the then Bosso chairperson, Peter Dube, was suspended by Zifa.Ngwenya proved his mettle as an effective administrator taking all of five years to convince Sakunda Holdings' supremo, Kuda Tagwirei to sponsor Highlanders. He single-handedly drove the Sakunda deal until the eventual signing of a million-dollar sponsorship package for the club.The businessman together with CAPS United supremo Farai Jere and ex-Dynamos chairman Kenny Mubaiwa were instrumental in key negotiations with telecommunications giants, Netone for sponsorship for Highlanders, Makepekepe and DeMbare.As the football family awaits the official confirmation of candidates who will vie for local football's most influential posts, ex-Caps United and Warriors star Alois Bunjira is reportedly another candidate outside the current Zifa board members who have intentions to contest in next year's Zifa elections amid revelations that ex-Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Twin Phiri will also be running for the office.