Man killed over pop corn

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A MAN from Zvishavane in the Midlands' province went berserk and fatally struck his neighbour with an axe for failing to pay for his popcorn which were sold by his son.

The incident happened at Fizhu business centre in Zvishavane under Chief Mapanzure's jurisdiction.

A witness, Munyaradzi Ncube, said Livy Goboza was boozing at the business centre and it happened that he went to relieve himself and when he was coming back to where he was sitting, he passed through Taurai Chitima's vending stall.

"He picked a handful of popcorn from a bucket and munched them. Taurai's son dashed to his father and reported him. Taurai rushed to him and asked him to pay but he refused. After that an argument ensued," said Ncube.

The situation spiraled out of control and Taurai went berserk and reached for his axe which he used to strike Goboza.

"He struck him on the head causing him to fall on to the ground and continued to axe him on the body. He bled before he fell unconscious," said a source.

Seeing that he had killed Goboza, he fled.

Goboza's body was conveyed to Zvishavane District Mortuary for post-mortem.

Taurai is still at large.

Efforts to get a comment from Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko were fruitless as his mobile phone went into voicemail.

Source - B-Metro

Most Popular In 7 Days