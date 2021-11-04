4 men stab and assault a love rival

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FOUR men have been arrested for stabbing and assaulting a man they accused of allegedly snatching their girlfriend.The four men who are all from Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo are- Meluleki Mhlahewa (24), Professor Dube (26) and Zibusiso Mkhwananzi ( 30).The incident happened shortly after 6pm yesterday in Pumula South suburb.A man who witnessed the incident said Meluleki, Professor and Zibusiso met Siphisipho Nxumalo (41) in Pumula south suburb and accused him of having snatched a lover of one of them.While Siphisipho was trying to figure out what they were up to, Professor unleashed a heavy blow on him.Zibusiso and Meluleki joined in attacking him."They rained blows on him as they kicked him all over the body. One of the guys stabbed him in the head and slightly above the eye," said a source close to investigations.The source added that Siphisipho tumbled on the ground and lay unconscious as he bled excessively.A neighbour who preferred anonymity said one of Siphisipho's attackers arrived at the scene and ferried him to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical treatment.The alleged attackers were later arrested.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. He urged community members to engage elders, friends or relatives whenever they are faced with a dispute rather than to take law into their own hands.Siphisipho denied ever snatching their lover."I believe they were retaliating because I once clashed with one of the guys over a different issue," he said.