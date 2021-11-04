Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A senior female police officer based at Lupane Police Station in Matabeleland North Province is at the centre of cattle rustling racket amid revelations that she allegedly connived with two witch-hunters popularly known as Tsikamntandas to clear 25 head of cattle reportedly stolen from a councillor from Emlangisa area in Lupane.The senior cop, Inspector Jacqueline Madzivadondo, is alleged to have worked in cahoots with two witch-hunters only identified as Gumede and Khumalo to steal Ward 4 Councillor Bhiki ‘Bigboy' Nyoni's cattle.According to a source, the cattle were stolen early last month while they were grazing along a river bank and were later transported to Bulawayo, where they were sold to an unnamed buyer.In a bid to hoodwink authorities, Inspector Madzivadondo roped in the witch hunters to claim that the cattle were a form of payment from villagers they helped with an exorcism at their homesteads.Fearing that she was going to lose her job, Inspector Madzivadondo reportedly approached Nyoni and promised to pay him an undisclosed amount of cash as compensation for the loss of the cattle."It's still not clear whether investigations are still ongoing or not, since Inspector Madzivadondo is trying to save her job by talking with Councillor Bhiki Nyoni so that he drops the theft charges."I understand Nyoni is being fooled because when he tried to pursue the matter, Inspector Madzivadondo promised to compensate him and up to now he hasn't received a cent from her," said a source who preferred anonymity.Following the promise by Inspector Madzivadondo to compensate him, Nyoni withdrew the case before it went to court."I reported the matter to the police but I have withdrawn it after I got iron bound guarantees that I will be financially compensated for the stolen cattle. I cannot say much because the matter has been resolved," said Nyoni.When reached for comment Inspector Madzivadondo said she cannot say anything since she was not at work.Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda could neither confirm nor deny the matter. He said all questions should be referred to National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.Inspector Banda however, encouraged members of the public to use personal brands on their livestock and to report cases of stock theft as soon as possible.Asst Comm Nyathi couldn't also comment on the matter saying he would only do so after he got "proper" details from his subordinates in Matabeleland North province on what really transpired.