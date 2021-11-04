Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

News / Local

by Staff reporter

An abusive Zimbabwean man who struck his wife on the head with a sharp weapon suspected to be an axe is languishing in a Botswana remand prison after his wife asked a court to jail him.According to reports by one of the country's popular newspapers, The Voice, Njabulo Siziba, 36, appeared before Francistown magistrates court accused of repeatedly hitting his wife Linrose Dube with a sharp object on the head.The State denied him bail arguing that Siziba did not have permanent residence in Botswana and that the number of days he was given to be in the country were about to run out.His woes mounted after his wife who was called to the dock indicated that she was also against the idea of the court granting her husband bail."I want him to face the consequences of his actions. I have a deep cut on the head right now and after hitting me he did not show any sign of remorse."He took me home where we are staying with our kids, and that was when I managed to sneak out and report the matter to the police," said Dube.She went on to state that she would not be safe with her husband outside prison as he had harmed her several times."I fear for my life, for now the priority is my life," she pleaded.Dube also stated that she was still going through counselling to deal with the trauma.She said she knew the character she was dealing with better than anyone else and her recommendation was to keep the violent man in jail.Her prayers were answered when Siziba was further remanded in custody for sentencing.