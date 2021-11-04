Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
JOB-SEEKERS in Bulawayo beware of being duped by fraudsters, who are playing to your need for a job by demanding money (and sex from women) in return for employment.

The conmen are reportedly using social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook to contact unsuspecting victims claiming they are looking for shop assistants to work at one of their shops situated in the city centre.

The suspects were reportedly using WhatsApp number +263718418329 demanding sex in exchange of employment and various amounts of cash in the United States dollars.

"If you can, come to Nkulumane over night to learn more things about the job for example flashing and download, then you can start the job tomorrow morning," reads a WhatsApp chat between the suspect and one of the victims.
Bulawayo spokesperson Inspector Abedenico Ncube confirmed the incident and warned people to be wary of fraudsters who might lure them into believing that they can easily secure employment for them at their companies.

"Members of the public must know that job opportunities do not come easy like the way these
scammers do and so they should be aware of such acts," said Ncube.

According to investigations by B-Metro one of suspected conmen is believed to be from Nkulumane 5 suburb.

A resident Siphesihle Dube from Nkulumane 10 suburb said she nearly become one of the victims but later got suspicious after one of the suspects invited her to his place for a sleep-over claiming it was part of their job training.

"When I responded to the advert which was circulating on WhatsApp, I was later contacted by a man who identifies himself as Mthoko inviting me to his place and pay US$15 to undergo for a training so that I secure a job at one of their shops. I however, got suspicious when he started asking for my pictures and that I should come for an overnight training of which it did not sound professional to me and I decided not to go," said Dube.

Another resident Diana Ndhlovu said her younger sister lost US$15 to the suspected conmen who used the same modus operandi of promising her a job at one of their shops.

"Last month the same guy tricked my younger sister when he ordered her to pay US$15 so that she can undergo for a training so that she can secure a job at one of their shops. He also promised to assist to secure a shop license so that she can run her own business. After paying that money the guy is on the run and efforts to locate him have proved futile. His number is also unreachable," said Ndhlovu.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Crocodile attacks on the rise

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 238 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 36 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 262 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 33 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | 100 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

1 hr ago | 133 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2102 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

20 hrs ago | 6474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days