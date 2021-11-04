Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

News / Local

by Staff reporter

JOB-SEEKERS in Bulawayo beware of being duped by fraudsters, who are playing to your need for a job by demanding money (and sex from women) in return for employment.The conmen are reportedly using social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook to contact unsuspecting victims claiming they are looking for shop assistants to work at one of their shops situated in the city centre.The suspects were reportedly using WhatsApp number +263718418329 demanding sex in exchange of employment and various amounts of cash in the United States dollars."If you can, come to Nkulumane over night to learn more things about the job for example flashing and download, then you can start the job tomorrow morning," reads a WhatsApp chat between the suspect and one of the victims.Bulawayo spokesperson Inspector Abedenico Ncube confirmed the incident and warned people to be wary of fraudsters who might lure them into believing that they can easily secure employment for them at their companies."Members of the public must know that job opportunities do not come easy like the way thesescammers do and so they should be aware of such acts," said Ncube.According to investigations by B-Metro one of suspected conmen is believed to be from Nkulumane 5 suburb.A resident Siphesihle Dube from Nkulumane 10 suburb said she nearly become one of the victims but later got suspicious after one of the suspects invited her to his place for a sleep-over claiming it was part of their job training."When I responded to the advert which was circulating on WhatsApp, I was later contacted by a man who identifies himself as Mthoko inviting me to his place and pay US$15 to undergo for a training so that I secure a job at one of their shops. I however, got suspicious when he started asking for my pictures and that I should come for an overnight training of which it did not sound professional to me and I decided not to go," said Dube.Another resident Diana Ndhlovu said her younger sister lost US$15 to the suspected conmen who used the same modus operandi of promising her a job at one of their shops."Last month the same guy tricked my younger sister when he ordered her to pay US$15 so that she can undergo for a training so that she can secure a job at one of their shops. He also promised to assist to secure a shop license so that she can run her own business. After paying that money the guy is on the run and efforts to locate him have proved futile. His number is also unreachable," said Ndhlovu.