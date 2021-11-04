Crocodile attacks on the rise

News / Local

by Staff reporter

COMMUNITIES around water bodies that are home to crocodiles have been urged to be vigilant as the number of attacks by the reptiles is on the rise.The attacks have been attributed to human- wildlife conflicts as people move closer to rivers and dams in search of livelihoods such as fishing.According to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), humans and livestock have fallen victim to the attacks."In 2021, so far we have recorded four deaths and 23 injuries. Last year, we got 152 reports of crocodile attacks. At least 28 goats were killed in 2020 and 19 have been killed so far this year."We managed to capture five reptiles in 2020 and two in 2021," said ZimParks spokesman Tinashe Farawo.Environmentalists, however, believe the number of attacks could be higher as some cases go unreported.In 2020, 28 people were killed and 20 were injured in crocodile attacks.