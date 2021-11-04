Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Crocodile attacks on the rise

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
COMMUNITIES around water bodies that are home to crocodiles have been urged to be vigilant as the number of attacks by the reptiles is on the rise.

The attacks have been attributed to human- wildlife conflicts as people move closer to rivers and dams in search of livelihoods such as fishing.

According to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), humans and livestock have fallen victim to the attacks.

"In 2021, so far we have recorded four deaths and 23 injuries. Last year, we got 152 reports of crocodile attacks. At least 28 goats were killed in 2020 and 19 have been killed so far this year.

"We managed to capture five reptiles in 2020 and two in 2021," said ZimParks spokesman Tinashe Farawo.

Environmentalists, however, believe the number of attacks could be higher as some cases go unreported.

In 2020, 28 people were killed and 20 were injured in crocodile attacks.


Source - B-Metro

Must Read

48 Teach For Zimbabwe Fellows graduate

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Prominent polygamous businessman in 'grave ritual' storm

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Fraudsters demand sex for jobs from desperate women

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Woman begs court to jail abusive husband

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Senior cop sucked in cattle rustling racket

1 hr ago | 238 Views

4 men stab and assault a love rival

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Man killed over pop corn

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Woman assaulted by hubby's mistress as punishment for disturbing them

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Modern Ngwenya eyes Zifa presidency

1 hr ago | 36 Views

SA falls in love with Sikhosana

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa boasts of UK royalty meetings

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Mliswa snatched my wife'

1 hr ago | 262 Views

MDC-C finalising Chamisa assault report

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Mwazha church grabbers in court for contempt

1 hr ago | 43 Views

2 foreign national up for fraud

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Corruption a human rights violation, says Zacc

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Gweru murderer dies in cells

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Chiadzwa protesters out on bai

1 hr ago | 33 Views

No to extortion on maternal health services in council clinics

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | 100 Views

SA Ndebele Queen jets in for Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane fashion exhibition

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Cross-border bus drivers protest against 'corrupt' traffic cops

1 hr ago | 133 Views

LSU vice-chancellor in sexual abuse storm

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's annual inflation seen at 65% by year-end

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Public, private corruption rife, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe transport woes: Women endangered by private cars

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mapeza waits on UK duo

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Leicester starlet set for Warriors debut

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Ex Zimbabwean cricket star in racial storm

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ecstasy as Mnangagwa returns from the UK

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man dies after being hit with a brick

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

3 armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Council abandons Barbourfields bucket seats

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Maximise on regional protocols to grow trade'

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Jail Old Mutual directors: Moyo's lawyers

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Marriot loses ConCourt bid in Dynamos fraud case

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mwazha's son cited for contempt as battle rages on

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Sikhala wants apex court referral

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

'Chin'ono card cloner toady of the West'

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe forex inflows to hit record high

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Petrol blast kills mother, child

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Obert Gutu escapes gukurahundi activists' wrath

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Somizi hits back at Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

UMP villagers vow to punish Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Kazembe Kazembe giving Chamisa free passage into Mash Central province

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF boycotts key gukurahundi ndaba

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bring sanity to the three tier pricing system

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Wondering how you can step up your game in the bedroom? Find out here

17 hrs ago | 2102 Views

PHOTOS: Thusands flood Harare Airport as Mnangagwa lands from UK

20 hrs ago | 6474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days